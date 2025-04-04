Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 4, 2025 / 7:32 AM

Cincinnati Reds vow to 'figure it out' after 28-inning run drought

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz went 0 for 4 in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday in Milwaukee. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz went 0 for 4 in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday in Milwaukee. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Terry Francona strongly believes that the Cincinnati Reds will "figure it out" after a 28-inning streak without a run and three-consecutive 1-0 losses.

The Reds (2-5) extended their sour skid with another 1-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday in Milwaukee. With that loss, they became just the second team in the live-ball era, which began in 1920, to lose three-consecutive 1-0 games.

Advertisement

The Philadelphia Phillies also went on a three-game 1-0 loss skid in 1960. Prior to that year, four other teams also achieved the unfortunate feat.

"We'll figure it out together," Francona, who was hired in October, told reporters. "Nobody is happy about what's happened the last three games. We'll figure it out together. I feel strongly about that."

The Reds, who clobbered the Texas Rangers 14-3 on Monday in Cincinnati, started their scoreless skid in the eighth-inning of that blowout. They went 9 for 93 (.096) with 27 strikeouts, three walks and two doubles since that inning. They advanced past second base just four times.

Advertisement

Reds foes -- the Rangers and Brewers -- went just 9 for 89 (.101) with 19 strikeouts and seven walks during their three-game skid.

"They're trying their [expletives] off," Francona said. "Maybe too hard."

Reds pitchers registered the fifth-best ERA (2.47) in MLB so far this season, including the third-best ERA for starters (2.06). The Reds bullpen ranks 16th in ERA, at 3.44.

Overall, the Reds hitters are 23rd in batting average (.197) after going 44 for 223 through their first seven games. They hit just six doubles and did not record a triple. The Reds' seven home runs rank 12th in baseball. Shortstop Elly De La Cruz and second baseman Matt McClain are responsible 61% (8 of 13) of the Reds' extra-base hits.

The Reds will look to avoid becoming the sixth team in MLB history to lose four consecutive games 1-0 when they battle the Brewers at 8:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Milwaukee.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Shohei Ohtani homer leads Dodgers past Braves, secures record 8-0 start
MLB // 1 day ago
Shohei Ohtani homer leads Dodgers past Braves, secures record 8-0 start
April 3 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani came to the plate in the ninth inning and pummeled the first pitch he saw, hammering the changeup to left center field to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a walk-off win over the Atlanta Braves.
Boston Red Sox sign rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to $60M extension
MLB // 1 day ago
Boston Red Sox sign rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to $60M extension
April 2 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox signed rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to an eight-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
Dodgers tie Babe Ruth's 1933 Yankees for best start for reigning champion
MLB // 2 days ago
Dodgers tie Babe Ruth's 1933 Yankees for best start for reigning champion
April 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their hot opening to the 2025 campaign by improving to 7-0, tying the 1933 New York Yankees for the best start to a season for a reigning champion.
All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn retires from MLB
MLB // 2 days ago
All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn retires from MLB
April 1 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Lance Lynn, a two-time All-Star and World Series winner who spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, will retire after 13 seasons, he announced Tuesday.
Reds' Elly De La Cruz 'torpedoes' Rangers with 2 homers, 7 RBIs
MLB // 2 days ago
Reds' Elly De La Cruz 'torpedoes' Rangers with 2 homers, 7 RBIs
April 1 (UPI) -- Elly De La Cruz became the latest MLB star to put the torpedo bat to good use, swatting two home runs and collecting seven RBIs in a lopsided Cincinnati Reds win over the Texas Rangers.
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Garrett Crochet agree to $170M extension
MLB // 2 days ago
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Garrett Crochet agree to $170M extension
April 1 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a six-year, $170 million contract extension with pitcher Garrett Crochet.
Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh Pirates in first walk-off win of 2025
MLB // 1 week ago
Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh Pirates in first walk-off win of 2025
MIAMI, March 27 (UPI) -- Kyle Stowers clobbered a high fastball, ripping the pitch into right field to plate the first walk-off win of the 2025 MLB season while leading the Miami Marlins past the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday in Miami.
Cam Smith's family join Houston Astros for emotional opening day roster announcement
MLB // 1 week ago
Cam Smith's family join Houston Astros for emotional opening day roster announcement
March 26 (UPI) -- Cam Smith broke down into tears as his family walked in the clubhouse to tell him he made the Houston Astros' opening day roster.
World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session
MLB // 2 weeks ago
World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session
March 20 (UPI) -- Former Chicago White Sox World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling stomach cancer, announced Thursday that he is holding a final autograph signing event to raise money for medical bills.
Atlanta Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo to one-year deal
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo to one-year deal
March 20 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Alex Verdugo to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, the team announced Thursday. He was optioned to the Braves' Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New England Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys
New England Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys
Tennis' Danielle Collins, who saved Miami dog, eyes donkey for growing farm
Tennis' Danielle Collins, who saved Miami dog, eyes donkey for growing farm
Shohei Ohtani homer leads Dodgers past Braves, secures record 8-0 start
Shohei Ohtani homer leads Dodgers past Braves, secures record 8-0 start
NBA suspends 5 players for Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves scuffle
NBA suspends 5 players for Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves scuffle
All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn retires from MLB
All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn retires from MLB
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement