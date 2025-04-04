Cincinnati Reds vow to 'figure it out' after 28-inning run drought

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz went 0 for 4 in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday in Milwaukee. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Terry Francona strongly believes that the Cincinnati Reds will "figure it out" after a 28-inning streak without a run and three-consecutive 1-0 losses. The Reds (2-5) extended their sour skid with another 1-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday in Milwaukee. With that loss, they became just the second team in the live-ball era, which began in 1920, to lose three-consecutive 1-0 games. Advertisement

The Philadelphia Phillies also went on a three-game 1-0 loss skid in 1960. Prior to that year, four other teams also achieved the unfortunate feat.

"We'll figure it out together," Francona, who was hired in October, told reporters. "Nobody is happy about what's happened the last three games. We'll figure it out together. I feel strongly about that."

The Reds, who clobbered the Texas Rangers 14-3 on Monday in Cincinnati, started their scoreless skid in the eighth-inning of that blowout. They went 9 for 93 (.096) with 27 strikeouts, three walks and two doubles since that inning. They advanced past second base just four times.

Reds foes -- the Rangers and Brewers -- went just 9 for 89 (.101) with 19 strikeouts and seven walks during their three-game skid.

"They're trying their [expletives] off," Francona said. "Maybe too hard."

Reds pitchers registered the fifth-best ERA (2.47) in MLB so far this season, including the third-best ERA for starters (2.06). The Reds bullpen ranks 16th in ERA, at 3.44.

Overall, the Reds hitters are 23rd in batting average (.197) after going 44 for 223 through their first seven games. They hit just six doubles and did not record a triple. The Reds' seven home runs rank 12th in baseball. Shortstop Elly De La Cruz and second baseman Matt McClain are responsible 61% (8 of 13) of the Reds' extra-base hits.

The Reds will look to avoid becoming the sixth team in MLB history to lose four consecutive games 1-0 when they battle the Brewers at 8:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Milwaukee.