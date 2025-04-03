Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 3, 2025 / 7:02 AM

Shohei Ohtani homer leads Dodgers past Braves, secures record 8-0 start

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani went 3 for 5 with an RBI and run scored in a walk-off win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani went 3 for 5 with an RBI and run scored in a walk-off win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani came to the plate in the ninth inning and pummeled the first pitch he saw, hammering the changeup to left center field to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a walk-off win over the Atlanta Braves.

The 399-foot solo shot Wednesday at Dodger Stadium also helped the Dodgers become the first reigning champions to start a season with an 8-0 record, passing the New York Yankees' 7-0 start from 1933.

Advertisement

"For me, coming into the game tied during that at-bat, it just really felt like we had a really good shot to win," Ohtani told reporters.

Ohtani went 3 for 5 with an RBI and run scored in the 6-5 win in Los Angeles. Second baseman Tommy Edman and third baseman Max Muncy drove in two runs apiece for the Dodgers. Left fielder Michael Conforto joined Edman and Ohtani as the Dodgers' home run hitters.

Advertisement

The Braves took an initial 1-0 lead when designated hitter Marcell Ozuna scored because of a Muncy throwing error in the first inning. Shortstop Nick Allen doubled in the next at-bat for a 2-0 lead.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies gave the Braves a 3-0 lead with another RBI double in the second. First baseman Matt Olsen smacked a two-run double later in the inning for a 5-0 advantage, but the Braves didn't score again.

Edman sparked the Dodgers' rally with a 415-foot, two-run homer in the bottom of the inning. Conforto sliced a 419-foot solo shot to center in the bottom of the fourth.

Neither team scored for the next three innings. Muncy then tied the game with a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth. Dodgers relief pitcher Jack Dreyer kept the Braves scoreless in the top of the ninth.

Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages led off the bottom of the inning with a strikeout. Ohtani then settled in for the final at-bat of the night. Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias tossed an 88.9 mph changeup on the outside edge of the strike zone.

Ohtani obliterated the offering, sending the ball flying over the left field fence to cap the dramatic victory.

Advertisement

"It was a really simple approach," Ohtani said. "I was looking for a good pitch to hit."

Dodgers starter Blake Snell allowed five hits and five runs over four innings in the victory. Dreyer did not allow a hit or run or issue a walk over the final two innings.

Fellow Dodgers relievers Kirby Yates and Ben Casparius allowed just three hits over three shutout innings to help silence the Braves after the fourth.

Braves starter Bryce Elder allowed three hits and three runs over four innings. Olsen went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk. Albies and Allen recorded two hits apiece.

"I was a little dumbfounded," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I was dumbfounded with the way we were playing. I didn't recognize that club in the first couple innings. Then I was just dumbfounded with how we found a way to win that game.

"We had no business winning that game, but to our guys' credit, we just kept fighting."

The Dodgers (8-0) will face the Philadelphia Phillies (4-1) at 6:45 p.m. EDT Friday in Philadelphia. The Braves (0-7) will host the Miami Marlins (4-3) at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Atlanta.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Boston Red Sox sign rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to $60M extension
MLB // 17 hours ago
Boston Red Sox sign rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to $60M extension
April 2 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox signed rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to an eight-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
Dodgers tie Babe Ruth's 1933 Yankees for best start for reigning champion
MLB // 1 day ago
Dodgers tie Babe Ruth's 1933 Yankees for best start for reigning champion
April 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their hot opening to the 2025 campaign by improving to 7-0, tying the 1933 New York Yankees for the best start to a season for a reigning champion.
All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn retires from MLB
MLB // 1 day ago
All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn retires from MLB
April 1 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Lance Lynn, a two-time All-Star and World Series winner who spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, will retire after 13 seasons, he announced Tuesday.
Reds' Elly De La Cruz 'torpedoes' Rangers with 2 homers, 7 RBIs
MLB // 1 day ago
Reds' Elly De La Cruz 'torpedoes' Rangers with 2 homers, 7 RBIs
April 1 (UPI) -- Elly De La Cruz became the latest MLB star to put the torpedo bat to good use, swatting two home runs and collecting seven RBIs in a lopsided Cincinnati Reds win over the Texas Rangers.
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Garrett Crochet agree to $170M extension
MLB // 1 day ago
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Garrett Crochet agree to $170M extension
April 1 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a six-year, $170 million contract extension with pitcher Garrett Crochet.
Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh Pirates in first walk-off win of 2025
MLB // 6 days ago
Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh Pirates in first walk-off win of 2025
MIAMI, March 27 (UPI) -- Kyle Stowers clobbered a high fastball, ripping the pitch into right field to plate the first walk-off win of the 2025 MLB season while leading the Miami Marlins past the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday in Miami.
Cam Smith's family join Houston Astros for emotional opening day roster announcement
MLB // 1 week ago
Cam Smith's family join Houston Astros for emotional opening day roster announcement
March 26 (UPI) -- Cam Smith broke down into tears as his family walked in the clubhouse to tell him he made the Houston Astros' opening day roster.
World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session
MLB // 1 week ago
World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session
March 20 (UPI) -- Former Chicago White Sox World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling stomach cancer, announced Thursday that he is holding a final autograph signing event to raise money for medical bills.
Atlanta Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo to one-year deal
MLB // 1 week ago
Atlanta Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo to one-year deal
March 20 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Alex Verdugo to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, the team announced Thursday. He was optioned to the Braves' Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers.
Defense Department: Jackie Robinson military history article was 'mistakenly removed'
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Defense Department: Jackie Robinson military history article was 'mistakenly removed'
March 19 (UPI) -- An article about baseball icon Jackie Robinson's military history was "mistakenly removed" from the Department of Defense website due to search terms used to scrub diversity, equity and inclusion terms, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dodgers tie Babe Ruth's 1933 Yankees for best start for reigning champion
Dodgers tie Babe Ruth's 1933 Yankees for best start for reigning champion
Tennis' Danielle Collins, who saved Miami dog, eyes donkey for growing farm
Tennis' Danielle Collins, who saved Miami dog, eyes donkey for growing farm
Boston Red Sox sign rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to $60M extension
Boston Red Sox sign rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to $60M extension
All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn retires from MLB
All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn retires from MLB
NBA suspends 5 players for Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves scuffle
NBA suspends 5 players for Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves scuffle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement