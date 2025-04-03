Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani went 3 for 5 with an RBI and run scored in a walk-off win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani came to the plate in the ninth inning and pummeled the first pitch he saw, hammering the changeup to left center field to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a walk-off win over the Atlanta Braves. The 399-foot solo shot Wednesday at Dodger Stadium also helped the Dodgers become the first reigning champions to start a season with an 8-0 record, passing the New York Yankees' 7-0 start from 1933. Advertisement

"For me, coming into the game tied during that at-bat, it just really felt like we had a really good shot to win," Ohtani told reporters.

Ohtani went 3 for 5 with an RBI and run scored in the 6-5 win in Los Angeles. Second baseman Tommy Edman and third baseman Max Muncy drove in two runs apiece for the Dodgers. Left fielder Michael Conforto joined Edman and Ohtani as the Dodgers' home run hitters.

The Braves took an initial 1-0 lead when designated hitter Marcell Ozuna scored because of a Muncy throwing error in the first inning. Shortstop Nick Allen doubled in the next at-bat for a 2-0 lead.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies gave the Braves a 3-0 lead with another RBI double in the second. First baseman Matt Olsen smacked a two-run double later in the inning for a 5-0 advantage, but the Braves didn't score again.

Edman sparked the Dodgers' rally with a 415-foot, two-run homer in the bottom of the inning. Conforto sliced a 419-foot solo shot to center in the bottom of the fourth.

Neither team scored for the next three innings. Muncy then tied the game with a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth. Dodgers relief pitcher Jack Dreyer kept the Braves scoreless in the top of the ninth.

Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages led off the bottom of the inning with a strikeout. Ohtani then settled in for the final at-bat of the night. Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias tossed an 88.9 mph changeup on the outside edge of the strike zone.

Ohtani obliterated the offering, sending the ball flying over the left field fence to cap the dramatic victory.

"It was a really simple approach," Ohtani said. "I was looking for a good pitch to hit."

Dodgers starter Blake Snell allowed five hits and five runs over four innings in the victory. Dreyer did not allow a hit or run or issue a walk over the final two innings.

Fellow Dodgers relievers Kirby Yates and Ben Casparius allowed just three hits over three shutout innings to help silence the Braves after the fourth.

Braves starter Bryce Elder allowed three hits and three runs over four innings. Olsen went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk. Albies and Allen recorded two hits apiece.

"I was a little dumbfounded," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I was dumbfounded with the way we were playing. I didn't recognize that club in the first couple innings. Then I was just dumbfounded with how we found a way to win that game.

"We had no business winning that game, but to our guys' credit, we just kept fighting."

The Dodgers (8-0) will face the Philadelphia Phillies (4-1) at 6:45 p.m. EDT Friday in Philadelphia. The Braves (0-7) will host the Miami Marlins (4-3) at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Atlanta.