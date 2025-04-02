Dodgers tie Babe Ruth's 1933 Yankees for best start for reigning champion

1 of 5 | Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts celebrates with Teoscar Hernandez after hitting a go-ahead two-run home run off reigning Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their hot opening to the 2025 campaign by improving to 7-0, tying the 1933 New York Yankees for the best start to a season for a reigning champion. Dustin May allowed just one hit over five shutout innings while Mookie Betts hit his third homer of the season in their latest triumph, a 3-1 victory over the 0-6 Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Advertisement

"It was kinda just one swing," Betts told reporters. "Fortunately, it was me and it went over the fence. I was just looking for something to hit."

The Dodgers can pass that Yankees team -- which featured Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig -- and become the first 8-0 reigning champion with another win in their series finale against the same Braves on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

May started Tuesday's game with three-consecutive strikeouts. The Braves jumped ahead when outfielder Bryan De La Cruz grounded into a force out, which scored designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, in the top of the second.

May, who allowed a hit and issued a walk in the second, did not allow another hit for the remainder of his start. Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth.

Betts smacked a 369-foot, two-run homer off Braves starter Chris Sale in the next exchange, giving the Dodgers their first lead.

Catcher Will Smith recorded an RBI single three at-bats later for the final run of the night. Dodgers relief pitchers Anthony Banda, Alex Vesia, Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott combined to allow just two hits and no runs over the final four innings to secure the victory.

Scott retired the Braves in order in the ninth to earn his second save of 2025.

The 1982 Braves, 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 2023 Tampa Bay Rays are tied for the best start to an MLB season, with 13 consecutive wins apiece.

The Dodgers' best start came in 1955, when Hall of Famers Jackie Robinson, Roy Campanella, Pee Wee Reese and Duke Snider teamed up for a 10-0 start. That Dodgers team went on to finish 99-55 and won a World Series. The 1955 Dodgers also tied MLB records for the best start through 20 games (18-2) and 25 games (22-3).

The Dodgers will look to continue their historic run against the Braves at 8:38 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Los Angeles. Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell (1-0) is expected to start. The Braves are expected to start right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder (0-0).

"It's certainly not easy, expectations, going across continents, obviously the hoopla with opening week and playing two really good ball clubs, two Cy Young winners," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

"It's tough to win a handful of ballgames, let alone all of them. I think we just do a really good job of kind of kind of resetting and getting ready for the next day."