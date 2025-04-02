Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 2, 2025 / 8:06 AM

Dodgers tie Babe Ruth's 1933 Yankees for best start for reigning champion

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts celebrates with Teoscar Hernandez after hitting a go-ahead two-run home run off reigning Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts celebrates with Teoscar Hernandez after hitting a go-ahead two-run home run off reigning Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their hot opening to the 2025 campaign by improving to 7-0, tying the 1933 New York Yankees for the best start to a season for a reigning champion.

Dustin May allowed just one hit over five shutout innings while Mookie Betts hit his third homer of the season in their latest triumph, a 3-1 victory over the 0-6 Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

"It was kinda just one swing," Betts told reporters. "Fortunately, it was me and it went over the fence. I was just looking for something to hit."

The Dodgers can pass that Yankees team -- which featured Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig -- and become the first 8-0 reigning champion with another win in their series finale against the same Braves on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

May started Tuesday's game with three-consecutive strikeouts. The Braves jumped ahead when outfielder Bryan De La Cruz grounded into a force out, which scored designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, in the top of the second.

Advertisement

May, who allowed a hit and issued a walk in the second, did not allow another hit for the remainder of his start. Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth.

Betts smacked a 369-foot, two-run homer off Braves starter Chris Sale in the next exchange, giving the Dodgers their first lead.

Catcher Will Smith recorded an RBI single three at-bats later for the final run of the night. Dodgers relief pitchers Anthony Banda, Alex Vesia, Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott combined to allow just two hits and no runs over the final four innings to secure the victory.

Scott retired the Braves in order in the ninth to earn his second save of 2025.

The 1982 Braves, 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 2023 Tampa Bay Rays are tied for the best start to an MLB season, with 13 consecutive wins apiece.

The Dodgers' best start came in 1955, when Hall of Famers Jackie Robinson, Roy Campanella, Pee Wee Reese and Duke Snider teamed up for a 10-0 start. That Dodgers team went on to finish 99-55 and won a World Series. The 1955 Dodgers also tied MLB records for the best start through 20 games (18-2) and 25 games (22-3).

Advertisement

The Dodgers will look to continue their historic run against the Braves at 8:38 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Los Angeles. Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell (1-0) is expected to start. The Braves are expected to start right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder (0-0).

"It's certainly not easy, expectations, going across continents, obviously the hoopla with opening week and playing two really good ball clubs, two Cy Young winners," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

"It's tough to win a handful of ballgames, let alone all of them. I think we just do a really good job of kind of kind of resetting and getting ready for the next day."

Read More

Latest Headlines

All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn retires from MLB
MLB // 18 hours ago
All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn retires from MLB
April 1 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Lance Lynn, a two-time All-Star and World Series winner who spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, will retire after 13 seasons, he announced Tuesday.
Reds' Elly De La Cruz 'torpedoes' Rangers with 2 homers, 7 RBIs
MLB // 22 hours ago
Reds' Elly De La Cruz 'torpedoes' Rangers with 2 homers, 7 RBIs
April 1 (UPI) -- Elly De La Cruz became the latest MLB star to put the torpedo bat to good use, swatting two home runs and collecting seven RBIs in a lopsided Cincinnati Reds win over the Texas Rangers.
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Garrett Crochet agree to $170M extension
MLB // 1 day ago
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Garrett Crochet agree to $170M extension
April 1 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a six-year, $170 million contract extension with pitcher Garrett Crochet.
Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh Pirates in first walk-off win of 2025
MLB // 5 days ago
Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh Pirates in first walk-off win of 2025
MIAMI, March 27 (UPI) -- Kyle Stowers clobbered a high fastball, ripping the pitch into right field to plate the first walk-off win of the 2025 MLB season while leading the Miami Marlins past the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday in Miami.
Cam Smith's family join Houston Astros for emotional opening day roster announcement
MLB // 6 days ago
Cam Smith's family join Houston Astros for emotional opening day roster announcement
March 26 (UPI) -- Cam Smith broke down into tears as his family walked in the clubhouse to tell him he made the Houston Astros' opening day roster.
World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session
MLB // 1 week ago
World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session
March 20 (UPI) -- Former Chicago White Sox World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling stomach cancer, announced Thursday that he is holding a final autograph signing event to raise money for medical bills.
Atlanta Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo to one-year deal
MLB // 1 week ago
Atlanta Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo to one-year deal
March 20 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Alex Verdugo to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, the team announced Thursday. He was optioned to the Braves' Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers.
Defense Department: Jackie Robinson military history article was 'mistakenly removed'
MLB // 1 week ago
Defense Department: Jackie Robinson military history article was 'mistakenly removed'
March 19 (UPI) -- An article about baseball icon Jackie Robinson's military history was "mistakenly removed" from the Department of Defense website due to search terms used to scrub diversity, equity and inclusion terms, officials said.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani launches first homer of 2025
MLB // 1 week ago
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani launches first homer of 2025
March 19 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani connected with a 99-mph fastball, smashing his bat into spinning seams for his first home run of 2025 against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts out for MLS season openers
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts out for MLS season openers
March 17 (UPI) -- All-Star shortstop will miss the MLB's season-opening Tokyo Series because of a lingering illness, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reds' Elly De La Cruz 'torpedoes' Rangers with 2 homers, 7 RBIs
Reds' Elly De La Cruz 'torpedoes' Rangers with 2 homers, 7 RBIs
Auriemma's '100,000%' belief in Paige Bueckers fuels another UConn Final Four fun
Auriemma's '100,000%' belief in Paige Bueckers fuels another UConn Final Four fun
All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn retires from MLB
All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn retires from MLB
NBA suspends 5 players for Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves scuffle
NBA suspends 5 players for Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves scuffle
NFL expands replay assist, tweaks kickoffs and overtime, tables tush push ban
NFL expands replay assist, tweaks kickoffs and overtime, tables tush push ban
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement