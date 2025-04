Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell checks his swing against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox signed rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to an eight-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. Sources told ESPN, MassLive.com and MLB.com that the pact is worth $60 million. The Red Sox said the deal spans from 2025 through 2032 and includes club options for 2033 and 2034. Advertisement

Campbell, the No. 6 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, started at second base in four of the Red Sox's first five games this season. He also appeared in the outfield.

The 22-year-old right-handed hitter went 6 for 16 (.375) with a home run and two RBIs through the first five appearances of his MLB career.

Campbell hit .330 with 20 home runs, 32 doubles, 24 steals and 77 RBIs over 115 games last year in the Red Sox's minor league system. He joined the team as a fourth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.