Reds' Elly De La Cruz 'torpedoes' Rangers with 2 homers, 7 RBIs

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz hit two home runs in a lopsided win over the Texas Rangers on Monday in Cincinnati.

April 1 (UPI) -- Elly De La Cruz became the latest MLB star to put the torpedo bat to good use, swatting two home runs and collecting seven RBIs in a lopsided Cincinnati Reds win over the Texas Rangers. De La Cruz went 4 for 5 with a double and four runs scored in the 14-3 victory Monday in Cincinnati. He raised his average from to .438 from .273 with the day's performance. Advertisement

"I just wanted to know if it feels good -- and it definitely does," De La Cruz told reporters when asked about his new bat.

The bat, invented by Aaron Leanhardt, an MIT-educated field coordinator for the Miami Marlins, was popularized by several New York Yankees players, who used them over MLB's opening weekend.

De La Cruz was among the several players who took notice after the Yankees hit an MLB-record-tying 15 home runs over their first three games of the season. The Reds' infielder tried one of the bats -- which are customized to contain more wood in their sweet spot -- for the first time Monday.

Reds second baseman Matt McLain started the scoring with a 397-foot, two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning of the victory. De La Cruz then hit a 1-1 fastball for a single up the middle in the next at-bat. He came around to score the Reds' third run off a double from left fielder Gavin Lux.

De La Cruz came to the plate for the second time with two runners on base in the bottom of the second inning. He hit the first pitch from Rangers starter Kumar Rocker to center field for a 418-foot, three-run homer.

De La Cruz flew out in the bottom of the fourth. He connected for a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth for a 9-0 Reds lead.

The All-Star shortstop returned to the plate in the bottom of the seventh. He smacked a 436-foot, two-run homer to center field for a 14-0 advantage.

Center fielder Leody Taveras finally put the Rangers on the scoreboard with an RBI groundout in the top of the eighth. Veteran first baseman Jake Burger hit a two-run homer for the Rangers in the top of the ninth for the final runs of the night.

De La Cruz, who hit .259 with 25 home runs, 76 RBIs and an MLB-best 67 stolen bases last season, has gone 7 for 16 through his first four appearances this season. He also totaled two homers, eight RBIs and a stolen base.

"I think it's more the player than the bat," Reds manager Terry Francona said of De La Cruz.

Reds starter Brady Singer allowed just one hit over seven shutout innings to earn his first win of the season Monday at Great American Ball Park. McClain, center fielder T.J. Friedl and catcher Jose Trevino recorded two hits apiece for the Reds. McClain also drove in three runs.

The Reds (2-2) will host the Rangers (3-2) in the second game of the series at 6:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Cincinnati.