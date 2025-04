Veteran pitcher Garrett Crochet joined the Boston Red Sox in a December trade from the Chicago White Sox. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a six-year, $170 million contract extension with pitcher Garrett Crochet. Sources told MLB.com, ESPN and the Boston Globe about the agreement Monday night. Crochet's new deal will start in 2026. The pact, which runs through the 2031 season, includes an opt-out after the 2030 campaign. Advertisement

Crochet, 25, joined the Red Sox in December through a trade with the Chicago White Sox. The veteran left-handed pitcher went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA over 32 starts en route to his first All-Star selection in 2024.

He allowed five hits and two runs in his first start of the 2025 campaign, a 5-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

Crochet went 9-19 with a 3.29 ERA over the first 105 appearances of his MLB career. He entered the league as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.