Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 1, 2025 / 2:20 PM

All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn retires from MLB

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Starting pitcher Lance Lynn went 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA over 23 starts last season for the St. Louis Cardinals. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 5 | Starting pitcher Lance Lynn went 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA over 23 starts last season for the St. Louis Cardinals. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Lance Lynn, a two-time All-Star and World Series winner who spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, will retire after 13 seasons, he announced Tuesday.

Lynn, 37, made the announcement on his wife's podcast, Dymin in the Rough.

Advertisement

"Baseball season is upon us and I'm right here on the couch and that is where I'm gonna stay," Lynn said.

"There is the update. I am officially retiring from baseball right here, right now. There might be a little something fun around the corner, stay tuned. But for Major League Baseball, I am done pitching."

Related

Lynn, who went unsigned over the off-season, said he received some interest from several teams, but "the money didn't work out." He also said he enjoyed his time off, but will miss his teammates.

The 13-year veteran went 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA over 23 starts last season for the Cardinals. He went 143-99 with a 3.74 ERA over his MLB career.

Lynn, the No. 39 overall pick by the Cardinals in the 2008 MLB Draft, also played for the Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Advertisement

He won a career-best 18 games en route to his first All-Star selection while with the Cardinals in 2012. He posted a career-best 2.69 ERA and went 11-6 while with the White Sox in 2021 en route to his second All-Star nod.

Lynn won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2011. He also appeared in a World Series with the Cardinals in 2013.

Latest Headlines

Reds' Elly De La Cruz 'torpedoes' Rangers with 2 homers, 7 RBIs
MLB // 4 hours ago
Reds' Elly De La Cruz 'torpedoes' Rangers with 2 homers, 7 RBIs
April 1 (UPI) -- Elly De La Cruz became the latest MLB star to put the torpedo bat to good use, swatting two home runs and collecting seven RBIs in a lopsided Cincinnati Reds win over the Texas Rangers.
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Garrett Crochet agree to $170M extension
MLB // 5 hours ago
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Garrett Crochet agree to $170M extension
April 1 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a six-year, $170 million contract extension with pitcher Garrett Crochet.
Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh Pirates in first walk-off win of 2025
MLB // 4 days ago
Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh Pirates in first walk-off win of 2025
MIAMI, March 27 (UPI) -- Kyle Stowers clobbered a high fastball, ripping the pitch into right field to plate the first walk-off win of the 2025 MLB season while leading the Miami Marlins past the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday in Miami.
Cam Smith's family join Houston Astros for emotional opening day roster announcement
MLB // 6 days ago
Cam Smith's family join Houston Astros for emotional opening day roster announcement
March 26 (UPI) -- Cam Smith broke down into tears as his family walked in the clubhouse to tell him he made the Houston Astros' opening day roster.
World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session
MLB // 1 week ago
World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session
March 20 (UPI) -- Former Chicago White Sox World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling stomach cancer, announced Thursday that he is holding a final autograph signing event to raise money for medical bills.
Atlanta Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo to one-year deal
MLB // 1 week ago
Atlanta Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo to one-year deal
March 20 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Alex Verdugo to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, the team announced Thursday. He was optioned to the Braves' Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers.
Defense Department: Jackie Robinson military history article was 'mistakenly removed'
MLB // 1 week ago
Defense Department: Jackie Robinson military history article was 'mistakenly removed'
March 19 (UPI) -- An article about baseball icon Jackie Robinson's military history was "mistakenly removed" from the Department of Defense website due to search terms used to scrub diversity, equity and inclusion terms, officials said.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani launches first homer of 2025
MLB // 1 week ago
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani launches first homer of 2025
March 19 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani connected with a 99-mph fastball, smashing his bat into spinning seams for his first home run of 2025 against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts out for MLS season openers
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts out for MLS season openers
March 17 (UPI) -- All-Star shortstop will miss the MLB's season-opening Tokyo Series because of a lingering illness, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced.
Tampa Bay Rays cancel new stadium plans
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Tampa Bay Rays cancel new stadium plans
March 13 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays canceled plans to build a new ballpark and development project, citing impact damage from Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, the MLB franchise announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reds' Elly De La Cruz 'torpedoes' Rangers with 2 homers, 7 RBIs
Reds' Elly De La Cruz 'torpedoes' Rangers with 2 homers, 7 RBIs
Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves brawl spills into crowd, spawns 7 ejections
Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves brawl spills into crowd, spawns 7 ejections
Auriemma's '100,000%' belief in Paige Bueckers fuels another UConn Final Four fun
Auriemma's '100,000%' belief in Paige Bueckers fuels another UConn Final Four fun
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Garrett Crochet agree to $170M extension
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Garrett Crochet agree to $170M extension
NFL expands replay assist, tweaks kickoffs and overtime, tables tush push ban
NFL expands replay assist, tweaks kickoffs and overtime, tables tush push ban
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement