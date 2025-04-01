All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn retires from MLB

1 of 5 | Starting pitcher Lance Lynn went 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA over 23 starts last season for the St. Louis Cardinals. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Lance Lynn, a two-time All-Star and World Series winner who spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, will retire after 13 seasons, he announced Tuesday. Lynn, 37, made the announcement on his wife's podcast, Dymin in the Rough. Advertisement

"Baseball season is upon us and I'm right here on the couch and that is where I'm gonna stay," Lynn said.

"There is the update. I am officially retiring from baseball right here, right now. There might be a little something fun around the corner, stay tuned. But for Major League Baseball, I am done pitching."

Lynn, who went unsigned over the off-season, said he received some interest from several teams, but "the money didn't work out." He also said he enjoyed his time off, but will miss his teammates.

The 13-year veteran went 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA over 23 starts last season for the Cardinals. He went 143-99 with a 3.74 ERA over his MLB career.

Lynn, the No. 39 overall pick by the Cardinals in the 2008 MLB Draft, also played for the Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He won a career-best 18 games en route to his first All-Star selection while with the Cardinals in 2012. He posted a career-best 2.69 ERA and went 11-6 while with the White Sox in 2021 en route to his second All-Star nod.

Lynn won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2011. He also appeared in a World Series with the Cardinals in 2013.