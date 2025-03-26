Trending
MLB
March 26, 2025 / 9:32 AM

Cam Smith's family join Houston Astros for emotional opening day roster announcement

Cam Smith's family join Houston Astros for emotional opening day roster announcement

By Alex Butler
Houston Astros outfielder Cam Smith reacts, alongside his mother, after being told he made the opening day roster Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo courtesy of the Houston Astros
Houston Astros outfielder Cam Smith reacts, alongside his mother, after being told he made the opening day roster Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo courtesy of the Houston Astros

March 26 (UPI) -- Cam Smith broke down into tears as his family walked in the clubhouse to tell him he made the Houston Astros' opening day roster.

The emotional scene was caught on camera Tuesday in Houston, where the Astros faced the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Astros manager Joe Espada started the sequence by speaking to Astros and Space Cowboys players during a team meeting in the Minute Maid Park clubhouse.

"My dream was, one day I'd become a manager, I wanted to make this special for someone," Espada said. "And I'm about to do that. I always said, if somebody tells me, 'Joe, you are going to the big leagues,' who would be the first person you would call? I would say my mom, my dad, my family.

"You want to share it with somebody who has been there for you since Day 1, Little League, travel ball, good days, bad days. So we are about to do that right now."

Espada then made a call, prompting Smith's mom, stepdad, grandmother and girlfriend to walk into the clubhouse. Smith immediately started crying tears of joy and said "oh my God," as his teammates gave him a round of applause.

"So Cam, do you know why we're here?" Smith's mom, Stephanie Hocza, asked. "You made the roster."

Smith, 22, was the No. 14 overall pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 2024 MLB Draft. The Cubs traded the former Florida State star to the Astros in December as part of their off-season acquisition of All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker. The Astros also received All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes and pitcher Hayden Wesneski in that deal.

Smith went 13 for 38 (.342) with four home runs and 11 RBIs over 15 appearances during spring training. The young outfielder hit .313 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs over 32 appearances last year for Cubs minor league affiliates.

"I can't put it into words, it was so surreal," Hozca told KPRC 2 after the announcement. "Just to tell him all of his dreams have come true was just the greatest gift, the absolute greatest gift to a mother."

Smith later broke down again when he went into the dugout to speak with reporters.

"At one point, it was just me and her in the house," Smith said of his mother. "She struggled to take me to baseball games and practice and I'm just happy to do it for her."

The Astros will host the New York Mets in their regular-season opener at 4:10 p.m. EDT Thursday in Houston. Smith is expected to start in right field.

