Trending
Advertisement
MLB
March 20, 2025 / 9:51 PM

World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session

By Mark Moran
Chicago White Sox closing pitcher Bobby Jenks pitches to Detroit Tigers' Brandon Inge in the ninth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan in2006. Jenks, battling stomach cancer, announced Thursday that he is holding a final autograph session in Portugal on Sunday. File photo UPI/Scott R. Galvin
1 of 2 | Chicago White Sox closing pitcher Bobby Jenks pitches to Detroit Tigers' Brandon Inge in the ninth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan in2006. Jenks, battling stomach cancer, announced Thursday that he is holding a final autograph session in Portugal on Sunday. File photo UPI/Scott R. Galvin | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Former Chicago White Sox World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling stomach cancer, announced Thursday that he is holding a final autograph signing event to raise money for medical bills.

Jenks, 44, is being treated for Stage 4 adenocarcinoma, after having just lost his house in the Pacific Palisades, Calif., wildfire earlier this year.

Advertisement

Jenks was the closing pitcher for the White Sox when the southside Chicago club swept the Houston Astros in the 2005 World Series. Jenks, a rookie that season, pitched in each game.

His first pitch that year was clocked at 102 mph on the stadium scoreboard, and he went on to become a dominant closer in parts of his 6 big league seasons.

Related

In addition to his dominant pitching, Jenks was also widely known for his stocky frame, developed, he admitted, by his less than healthy eating habits and off the field lifestyle.

"You know, the [expletive] I was doing in my 20s and early 30s, no normal person would have survived," Jenks told MLB.com. "So, in one way, I'm grateful to be alive. In another way, I'm not surprised this happened. It goes to show you have to take care of yourself from top to bottom with nutrition and exercise and having a good daily plan."

Advertisement

"We stand with you, Bobby," the White Sox posted last month on Instagram. Many fans on social media credited Jenks as among the biggest reasons the team won the World Series that year.

Jenks will hold the autograph signing in Sintra, Portugal, where he lives with his wife and two of his six kids. He moved there to be closer to his wife's family. The event is scheduled for Sunday.

He abruptly changed his lifestyle following the cancer diagnosis in January, after having just relocated to Portugal, he told MLB.com. He had been having health issues related to a deep vein thrombosis in his leg, which developed into multiple blood clots in his lungs and was receiving treatment when doctors discovered a tumor in the center of his chest.

"Now it's time to do what I got to do to get myself better and get myself more time, however you want to look at it," Jenks said. "I'll tell you one thing: I'm not going to die here in Portugal."

Jenks just completed his first season as manager for the Windy City Thunderbolts, an independent professional team that plays its games in Crestwood, Ill., a suburb about 30 miles south of Chicago.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Atlanta Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo to one-year deal
MLB // 7 hours ago
Atlanta Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo to one-year deal
March 20 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Alex Verdugo to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, the team announced Thursday. He was optioned to the Braves' Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers.
Defense Department: Jackie Robinson military history article was 'mistakenly removed'
MLB // 1 day ago
Defense Department: Jackie Robinson military history article was 'mistakenly removed'
March 19 (UPI) -- An article about baseball icon Jackie Robinson's military history was "mistakenly removed" from the Department of Defense website due to search terms used to scrub diversity, equity and inclusion terms, officials said.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani launches first homer of 2025
MLB // 1 day ago
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani launches first homer of 2025
March 19 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani connected with a 99-mph fastball, smashing his bat into spinning seams for his first home run of 2025 against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts out for MLS season openers
MLB // 3 days ago
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts out for MLS season openers
March 17 (UPI) -- All-Star shortstop will miss the MLB's season-opening Tokyo Series because of a lingering illness, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced.
Tampa Bay Rays cancel new stadium plans
MLB // 1 week ago
Tampa Bay Rays cancel new stadium plans
March 13 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays canceled plans to build a new ballpark and development project, citing impact damage from Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, the MLB franchise announced Thursday.
Oakland Athletics, right fielder Lawrence Butler agree to $65.5M extension
MLB // 1 week ago
Oakland Athletics, right fielder Lawrence Butler agree to $65.5M extension
March 7 (UPI) -- Right fielder Lawrence Butler agreed to a seven-year, $65.5 million contract extension with the Oakland Athletics.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. asked for under $600M in extension talks
MLB // 1 week ago
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. asked for under $600M in extension talks
March 7 (UPI) -- All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. requested less than $600 million during extension talks this off-season with the Toronto Blue Jays, he revealed during a recent interview.
Bryce Harper OK with position switch if Philadelphia Phillies find another slugger
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Bryce Harper OK with position switch if Philadelphia Phillies find another slugger
March 6 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper told the Philadelphia Phillies he would approve of a position switch back into the outfield if the team acquires another slugger to play first base.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Roki Sasaki singes Cincinnati Reds in spring debut
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Los Angeles Dodgers' Roki Sasaki singes Cincinnati Reds in spring debut
March 5 (UPI) -- Roki Sasaki rolled 99-mph fastballs off his fingers, while mixing in splitters and sliders to keep Cincinnati Reds batters baffled in his Los Angeles Dodgers spring training debut in Phoenix.
Luka Doncic nets first Lakers triple-double vs. former Mavericks teammates
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Luka Doncic nets first Lakers triple-double vs. former Mavericks teammates
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic stared down the Dallas Mavericks bench, looking at several former teammates, epitomizing an emotional matchup while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to victory with his first triple-double for the franchise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miami Open: Coco Gauff dominates Sofia Kenin in fastest match of career
Miami Open: Coco Gauff dominates Sofia Kenin in fastest match of career
Washington Commanders sign ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup
Washington Commanders sign ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili makes NBA history with 34 points in 19 minutes
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili makes NBA history with 34 points in 19 minutes
Bill Chisholm agrees to buy Boston Celtics for record $6.1 billion
Bill Chisholm agrees to buy Boston Celtics for record $6.1 billion
Xavier overcomes 13 point deficit, rallies past Texas in First Four
Xavier overcomes 13 point deficit, rallies past Texas in First Four
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement