Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 3 with two walks and his first home run of the season in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday in Tokyo. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani connected with a 99-mph fastball, smashing his bat into spinning seams for his first home run of 2025 against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome. Ohtani swatted the solo shot off a 2-2 offering from Cubs relief pitcher Nate Pearson in the top of the fifth inning of the 6-3 victory. The blast gave the Dodgers a 6-2 advantage in the Tokyo Series finale. Advertisement

The Dodgers beat the Cubs 4-1 in the MLB's 2025 regular-season opener Tuesday in Tokyo. Second baseman Tommy Edman smacked the first home run of the 2025 MLB season in the top of the third inning of Wednesday's victory.

Ohtani went 1 for 3 with two walks, in addition to his first homer of the season. He went 2 for 5 in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Ohtani flew out in the first at-bat of Wednesday's matchup. The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second off a passed ball by Cubs catcher Carson Kelly. Veteran first baseman Enrique Hernandez gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead with a sacrifice fly RBI in the next exchange.

Edman smacked the first home run of the 2025 season in the top of the next inning. That shot sailed well over the 329 feet sign on the left field fence.

Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki walked right fielder Kyle Tucker with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third for the Cubs' first run. Hernandez returned to the plate in the top of the next inning. He hit a 2-2 fastball from Cubs starter Justin Steele to left field for a 390-foot two-run homer.

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ plated catcher Carson Kelly with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.

Ohtani then came to the plate as the second batter of the next inning. He took a slider for a ball to start the exchange with Pearson. The Cubs right-handed pitcher went on to earn a 1-2 lead in the count. He missed the strike zone again with his fourth offering.

Pearson finished the exchange by tossing a 99.9-mph heater over the middle of the plate.

Ohtani pounced on the pitch, sending it high toward right center field. The ball hit off a fan's glove at the top of the wall and bounced back onto the field, but the umpire upheld an initial home run ruling.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson brought in the Cubs' third and final run with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

Dodgers relief pitchers Landon Knack, Kirby Yates and Alex Vesia allowed just three hits and no runs over the final four innings to secure the victory. Vesia, who entered the game in the ninth inning, earned his first save of the season.

Sasaki allowed just one hit and one run over three innings. He also issued five walks and three strikeouts, but was not on record for a decision.

Steele allowed five hits and five runs over four innings. He issued five strikeouts and a walk in his first loss of 2025. Cubs second baseman Jon Berti went 3 for 4 with a run scored in the loss.

Ohtani, who hit a career-high .310 in 2024, is hitting .375 (3 for 8) this season.

The Dodgers (2-0) will resume their spring training schedule with a game against the Los Angeles Angels at 8:10 p.m. EDT Sunday in Los Angeles. The Cubs (0-2) will host the San Diego Padres in a spring training game at 4:05 p.m. Friday in Mesa, Ariz.