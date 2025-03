1 of 5 | Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts will not play in the 2025 Tokyo Series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- All-Star shortstop will miss the MLB's season-opening Tokyo Series because of a lingering illness, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced. Roberts told reporters Monday that the star infielder lost nearly 15 pounds and needs to rehydrate and gain strength. The Dodgers will take on the Chicago Cubs in the first game of the 2025 MLB regular season Tuesday at the Tokyo Dome. They will face the Cubs again Wednesday in Tokyo. Advertisement

"The thing is when you lose a lot of weight, when you're dehydrated, that's what opens a person up to soft-tissue injuries," Roberts said. "We're very mindful of that. So to take the next week, call it, to build him back up, his strength, do some baseball activities to get ready for the home opener."

Betts participated in workouts during the Dodgers' first few days in Tokyo, but did not work out with the team Monday. He also did not play in exhibition games against Nippon Professional Baseball teams.

"I'm OK," Betts told MLB Network over the weekend. "I'm here. I'm alive. Working to try and get back on the field."

Betts, 32, appeared in 1,381 games through the first 11 years of his MLB career. The eight-time All-Star, seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner, six-time Gold Glove Award winner, three-time World Series winner and former American League MVP hit .289 with 19 home runs and 75 RBIs over 116 games last season.

He hit .307 with 39 homers and 107 RBIs over 152 appearances in 2023, when he led MLB with 8.6 wins above replacement.

Veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas is expected to replace Betts in the Dodgers' lineup.

The First pitch for the MLB's regular-season opener is 6:10 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Tokyo. The Tokyo Series will air on Fox, FS1 and Fox Deportes.