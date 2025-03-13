Trending
March 13, 2025 / 1:23 PM

Tampa Bay Rays cancel new stadium plans

By Alex Butler
Tampa Bay Rays fans will have to watch their team in Tampa, Fla., this season as officials work to repair Tropicana Field, which was damaged by hurricane winds. File Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI
March 13 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays canceled plans to build a new ballpark and development project, citing impact damage from Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, the MLB franchise announced Thursday.

"As we all recover from impacts of the hurricanes, we are incredibly grateful for the support from our fans and the wider Tampa Bay community," Rays owner Stuart Sternberg said in a news release. "We are especially appreciative of how our corporate partners have stepped up during this challenging time for our organization.

"After careful deliberation, we have concluded we cannot move forward with the new ballpark and development project at this moment. A series of events beginning in October that no one could have anticipated led to this difficult decision.

"Our commitment to the vitality and success of the Rays organization is unwavering. We continue to focus on finding a ballpark solution that serves the best interests of our region, Major League Baseball and our organization."

The Rays and city of St. Petersburg, Fla., announced plans for a $1.3 billion stadium and $6.7 billion redevelopment project in 2023. Those plans called for a stadium in the Historic Gas Plant District, replacing Tropicana Field.

Delayed negotiations and damage from two hurricanes hindered the Rays' chances of moving to a new home. Tropicana Field sustained major damage, with hurricane winds ripping through the roof of the Rays' home facility in October, resulting in significant damage.

The St. Petersburg City Council said in November that it will cost nearly $66 million to repair Tropicana Field in time for the 2026 MLB season.

The Rays are set to play regular-season games at George Steinbrenner Field -- the New York Yankees' spring training site in Tampa, Fla., -- in 2025.

"The city of St. Petersburg is currently advancing plans to restore Tropicana Field for the 2026 season," Sternberg said. "We are thankful for their efforts and are excited to return to our home field next spring."

