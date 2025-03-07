Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. asked for under $600M in extension talks

1 of 5 | Veteran first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stopped extension talks with the Toronto Blue Jays on Feb. 22. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. requested less than $600 million during extension talks this off-season with the Toronto Blue Jays, he revealed during a recent interview. Guerrero told ESPN that his representatives requested "much less than [Juan] Soto," referencing the 15-year, $765 million pact the All-Star outfielder signed in December with the New York Mets. Advertisement

"It was the same number of years, but it didn't reach [$600 million]," Guerrero said. "The last number we gave them as a counteroffer didn't reach 600."

Guerrero, 25, said he "lowered [his] salary demands a bit" as well as the number of years. He said he would like 14, 15 or 20 years through a contract.

Guerrero set a deadline of Feb. 22 for the contract and said he would not negotiate after that date. He is now set to become one of the most coveted free agents of 2025-26.

"They have their numbers; I have my numbers," Guerrero said last month when he reported to spring training. "But you know, it's just business. Things happen. The front office and my agents met. Both parts tried, but obviously we couldn't get an agreement."

He told reporters then that he was not close on an agreement with the Blue Jays.

Guerrero hit a career-high .323 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs over 159 games last season, when he earned $19.9 million. The four-time All-Star hit .288 with 160 homers over his first six seasons with the Blue Jays.

Guerrero went 8 for 23 (.400) through his first eight spring training appearances. He collected a home run, two doubles and four RBIs. The Blue Jays will continue their spring training slate against the New York Yankees at 6:35 p.m. EST Friday in Tampa, Fla.