Oakland Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler hit a career-best .262 with 22 home runs last season. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Right fielder Lawrence Butler agreed to a seven-year, $65.5 million contract extension with the Oakland Athletics. Sources told MLB.com, The Athletic and ESPN about the pact Thursday night. The agreement, yet to be confirmed by the Athletics, is pending a physical. Advertisement

Butler, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2023. Butler hit a career-best .262 with 22 home runs, 57 RBIs and 18 stolen bases over 125 appearances last season. He hit .302 with 20 homers, 49 RBIs and 14 stolen bases over his final 73 games of last season.

Butler hit .211 with four homers and 10 RBIs over 42 appearances as a rookie.

Brent Rooker, Miguel Andujar, Seth Broke and J.J. Bleday are set to join Butler among outfield options for the Athletics this season. The Athletics signed Rooker to a five-year, $60 million deal in January.

The Athletics will host the Cleveland Guardians in a preseason game at 3:05 p.m. EST Friday in Mesa, Ariz.