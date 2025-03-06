Bryce Harper OK with position switch if Philadelphia Phillies find another slugger

1 of 6 | Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper says he is open to a move back into the outfield. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper told the Philadelphia Phillies he would approve of a position switch back into the outfield if the team acquires another slugger to play first base. "I'd be more than open to it if we had a guy like that who was going to change our lineup or change the demeanor of our team," Harper told The Athletic. "They like me at first base. But I'd go out there to have a guy who was going to play first base and hit 35 or 40 homers." Advertisement

The two-time National League MVP made the comments in an article published Wednesday by The Athletic.

Harper, who switched from playing in the outfield to first base in 2023, said he spoke to the Phillies over the off-season about the potential change. He mentioned slugger Pete Alonso, who was a free agent until he re-signed with the New York Mets in February.

Alonso could again become available next off-season, if he opts out of his two-year pact. Toronto Blue Jays All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also is headed toward free agency.

Harper, 32, played catcher and first base before becoming the No. 1 overall pick by the Washington Nationals in the 2010 MLB Draft. The eight-time All-Star started out in the outfield with the Nationals and appeared there in 1,258 of his 1,437 career appearances.

Harper, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022, eased back into action as a designated hitter. He was moved to first base a year later and appeared at first base 178 times over the last two seasons.

"When [Pete Alonso] was on the block still, I kind of sat there and was like, 'Hey, why not?' When we talked about it, I kind of just reiterated to [the Phillies] and [agent] Scott Boras that I'm willing to move out there if it's going to help us," Harper said.

"I love playing first base. It's been great. But if it's going to help us win, I'd go back out there."

Harper is still searching for his first Gold Glove Award. The 14-year veteran has a .984 fielding percentage as an outfielder and .996 at first base.

Harper, who hit .279 with 184 home runs and 75 stolen bases through his first seven seasons with the Nationals, hit .285 with 152 homers and 65 steals over the last six years for the Phillies.

He is set to make $27.5 million on the seventh year of the 13-year, $330 million deal he signed with the Phillies in 2019.

Harper is signed through 2031. He is on track to reach several career bench marks during that span. He needs 164 home runs to reach 500. He also is likely a few seasons away from reaching the 2,000-hit mark and could near 3,000 if he follows through with plans to play years beyond the expiration date of his contract.

Harper told MLB.com on Wednesday that his time with the Phillies is "still the best."

"This is where I am," Harper said. "This is where my family is at. This fan base loves us as a team and I just love the city. ... They've been so good to my family and there is nothing like it."

Harper went on to describe the close relationships he has formed in Philadelphia, but also cited his sense of urgency to win a championship.

"I just want to win the last game of the year," Harper told 94 WIP on Wednesday. "That's the biggest thing. Obviously, get into the postseason and win the last game of the year. There is no other thing that our minds should be on besides that."

Nick Castellanos, Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh are currently slotted in as the Phillies outfielders in 2025. Johan Rojas also is expected to see time as an alternate.

The Phillies will host the Tampa Bay Rays in a spring training game at 1 p.m. EST Thursday in Clearwater, Fla. They will battle the Nationals in their regular-season opener March 27 in Washington.