New York Yankees' Marcus Stroman reports to camp, rejects potential bullpen role

New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman started 29 games last season.

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Marcus Stroman reported to New Yankees spring training Friday in Tampa, Fla., ending a two-day hiatus. He told reporters he would reject a relief role. He is not a projected starter at the season's beginning. Stroman, the subject of trade rumors, signed a two-year, $37 million deal with the Yankees last year. The pact includes a third-year player option. Stroman, 33, went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA over 30 appearances, including 29 starts last season. He was later moved to the bullpen and did not pitch in the playoffs. Advertisement

The Yankees are expected to open the season with a five-man rotation of Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt. Manager Aaron Boone would not offer a definitive statement about Stroman's role, but said the Yankees are "building him up to be a starting pitcher."

"I won't pitch in the bullpen," Stroman said. "I'm a starter."

Boone said he does not plan to use a six-man rotation, but didn't rule out that idea. He also said Stroman was in a "good frame of mind."

"We'll obviously address anything we have to once we get in certain situations," Boone said. "But right now, the focus is getting him ready to go."

Stroman said "we'll see how it plays out," when asked about how he would fit into the Yankees' rotation. He also said it doesn't "need to be expressed," when asked if he told Boone his intentions.

"I'm a starter," Stroman said. "I've been doing this 10-plus years. Not many people do it at that level or can stay healthy at the level I do to go out there and give 30-plus starts that I do pretty routinely."

He cited preparing his body for the season when asked to explain his absence Wednesday and Thursday. Stroman also spoke about the "climate," and discussed the absence with Boone.

A two-time All-Star, Stroman went 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA over 27 appearances for the Chicago Cubs in 2023. He logged an 87-85 record with a 3.72 ERA over 261 career appearances since 2014.

Stroman reported with other Yankees pitchers and catchers Tuesday for his physical. The Yankees will host their first full-squad workout Monday in Tampa.