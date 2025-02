Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta went 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA over 27 appearances last season for the Boston Red Sox. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres, who were relatively quiet for most of the off-season, agreed to a four-year, $55 million deal with free agent pitcher Nick Pivetta. Sources told ESPN, MLB.com and The Athletic about the agreement Wednesday night. Pivetta will receive a $3 million signing bonus and $1 million salary in 2025. He is set to make $19 million, $14 million and $18 million, respectively, the next three seasons. The pact includes opt-outs after the 2026 and 2027 campaigns. Advertisement

Pivetta's deal with the Padres is pending a physical.

The 31-year-old went 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA over 27 appearances last season for the Boston Red Sox. He went 10-9 with a career-best 4.04 ERA over 38 appearances for the Red Sox in 2023.

The right-handed pitcher went 56-71 with a 4.76 ERA over his first 223 career appearances. He made his MLB debut in 2017 for the Philadelphia Phillies. Pivetta was a fourth-round pick by the Washington Nationals in the 2013 MLB Draft.

He is expected to slide into a Padres rotation that also features Dylan Cease, Michael King and Yu Darvish. Padres pitchers and catchers reported to spring training Wednesday in Peoria, Ariz. The first full-squad workout is scheduled for Monday.