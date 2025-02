1 of 5 | Veteran third baseman Alex Bregman spent nine years with the Houston Astros. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract with longtime Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. Sources told ESPN, MLB.com and The Athletic about the agreement Wednesday night. The deal includes two opt-outs. Advertisement

Bregman, 30, joined the Astros as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut a year later. The two-time All-Star went on to hit .272 with 191 home runs and 663 RBIs over the next nine seasons. Bregman logged career-highs in WAR (8.9), batting average (.296), home runs (41), RBIs (112) and a league-best 119 walks in 2019, when he finished second in the American League MVP race.

He won World Series titles with the Astros in 2017 and 2022. Bregman's Astros advanced to the World Series in four of his nine seasons.

Bregman hit .260 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs over 145 games last season. He also collected his first Gold Glove Award in 2024. He will now join a Red Sox lineup that features Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas and Trevor Story, among others.

Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported to spring training Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla. Their first full-squad workout is set for Monday.