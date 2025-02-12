Trending
MLB
Feb. 12, 2025 / 2:03 PM

Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Cobb likely to miss a month, opening day

By Alex Butler
Veteran pitcher Alex Cobb signed with the Detroit Tigers in December, but is dealing with right hip inflammation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb is expected to miss a month of action, including opening day, because of right hip inflammation, manager A.J. Hinch told reporters Wednesday.

The Tigers also released a medical update, which said Cobb received a platelet-rich injection last week to address the inflammation that "gradually occurred as he was building his throwing volume for spring training." Cobb is schedule to perform rehab exercises daily.

Cobb, 37, made just three starts last season for the Cleveland Guardians because of issues with his hip. He underwent hip surgery after the 2023 season. The 13-year veteran went 2-1 last season with a 2.76 ERA. He returned for the postseason, but was 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA over two appearances for the Guardians.

He went 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA over 28 starts for the San Francisco Giants in 2023 en route to his first All-Star selection.

Cobb made his MLB debut in 2011 for the Tampa Bay Rays, and has a 79-76 mark with a 3.84 ERA over his first 233 career starts. He also played for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels.

The Tigers signed Cobb to a one-year, $15 million deal in December. His absence could open the door for top prospect Jackson Jobe to enter the Tigers' rotation.

Jack Flaherty, who signed with the team last week, Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and Reese Olson are expected to be among the leaders of the staff. Kenta Maeda, Casey Mize and Jobe are among the pitchers who most likely will compete to work into the rotation.

The Tigers also announced Wednesday that shortstop Javier Baez, who is recovering from right hip labral repair, will continue his progress toward a return to play.

Tigers pitchers and catchers reported to spring training Wednesday in Lakeland, Fla. The first full-team workout will be Monday.

