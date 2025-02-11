Trending
MLB
Feb. 11, 2025 / 4:39 PM

Los Angeles Angels agree to $10M deal with closer Kenley Jansen

By Alex Butler
Veteran right-handed reliever Kenley Jansen is MLB's active leader in career pitching appearances, games finished and saves. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Veteran right-handed reliever Kenley Jansen is MLB's active leader in career pitching appearances, games finished and saves. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with free agent closer Kenley Jansen, the veteran pitcher confirmed Tuesday on Instagram.

Jansen spent the last two seasons with the Boston Red Sox. The 37-year-old shared several reports of the deal on his Instagram story. The Angels have yet to announce the contract, which is pending a physical.

Jansen went 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 27 saves over 54 relief appearances in 2024. The four-time All-Star has a career record of 49-36 with a 2.57 ERA. His 871 appearances, 653 games finished and 447 saves are the most among active MLB players.

The veteran right-handed pitcher made his MLB debut in 2010 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020. He spent the 2022 campaign with the Atlanta Braves.

He led the National League in saves twice, with 41 in 2017 for the Dodgers and 41 in 2022 for the Braves. Jansen then signed a two-year, $32 million pact with the Braves in 2023.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound pitcher has a 3-2 record with a 2.20 ERA and 20 saves over 59 postseason appearances. He participated in the World Series three times while with the Dodgers, with 11 total appearances in those matchups.

Angels pitchers and catchers are to report Tuesday to spring training in Tempe, Ariz. They will participate in their first workout Wednesday. The full roster is set to report Sunday.

The Angels, who went 36-99 last season, had the second-worst ERA (4.56) in the American League. They also allowed the third-most home runs (202) in baseball, trailing only the Colorado Rockies (221) and Toronto Blue Jays (208).

Angels relief pitchers totaled the seventh-fewest strikeouts, while issuing the fourth-most walks in MLB.

