MLB
Jan. 22, 2025 / 12:58 PM

Sluggball, a Topgolf-like baseball game, to launch in May

By Alex Butler

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A former Philadelphia Phillies general manager and Cleveland Indians legend Kenny Loften are among a group of people who will launch Sluggball, a baseball version of Topgolf, in May, they announced Wednesday.

"Sluggball gives players a unique opportunity to return to the field and embrace the best parts of the game," Loften, a Sluggball adviser, said in a news release.

"With its focus on hitting in a fun, competitive atmosphere, Sluggball is unlike anything else in baseball."

The four versus four situational hitting game has a scoring system that tracks players during four hitting rounds: pull slide, up the middle, opposite field and around the horn. Batters are allowed 35 seconds or eight swings per round.

No fielding or running is required. Teams of six to eight players bring their own pitchers and use wood bats during two four-round games. The championship teams will compete for cash prizes.

Events will be held at minor league stadiums and other unique venues. The first event will be May 10 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, N.J.

Additional events will be held June 14 (Columbus, Ohio), July 13 (Niles, Ohio), Aug. 24 (Trenton), Sept. 13 (Staten Island, N.Y,), and Oct. 11 (Avon, Ohio).

Interested participants, who must be 21 or older, can register teams at playsluggball.com. They and guests can enjoy club-level food and bar service, exclusive on-field player gear and opportunities to meet former MLB players.

The developers of Sluggball include former players, scouts, coaches and executives from finance and other business sectors. Sluggball held a pilot event in September in Trenton, with Phillies legend Larry Bowa attending.

"I love Topgolf, obviously," Phillies broadcaster Tom McCarthy said in a video posted Wednesday by Sluggball. "This is the version of it for the game I love the most, which is baseball."

Ruben Amaro Jr., who served as Phillies general manager from 2009 through 2015, and his brother, David, are part of the Philadelphia-based partnership group that co-founded Sluggball.

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, Vitus Sports and Blast Motion are among brand collaborators. Evan Kaplan, the managing director of MLB Player Inc., joins Loften as a Sluggball adviser.

"Sluggball is more than a game, it's an experience that brings friends, family, and former teammates together to reignite their love of hitting," Amaro Jr. said. "We're excited to offer a fun, competitive game that celebrates baseball and the bonds it creates."

