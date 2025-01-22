Trending
Jan. 22, 2025 / 11:32 AM

Capitals goalie cites flying nacho distraction for allowing goal vs. Oilers

By Alex Butler
Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry (R) skated over a tray of nachos and scored on a one-timer against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A tray of cheesy nachos flew from the stands and onto the ice, distracting Logan Thompson from stopping a shot during a narrow victory over the Edmonton Oilers, the Washington Capitals goalie said.

Thompson made the admission when he met with reporters Tuesday in Edmonton, Alberta. The Capitals still managed to win 3-2, likely leaving Thompson a little less "salty" about the sequence.

"I've never seen that before," Thompson said, when asked about the nachos. "Obviously, I have to play to the whistle. That one is on me. I don't know what the official ruling on that is."

Thompson made 30 saves for the Capitals.

The snack sling occurred about five minutes into the third period. Leon Draisaitl carried the puck up the right flank, fighting off several defenders. A fan tossed his nacho tray just above the left circle deep in Capitals territory during the forecheck.

Draisaitl skated toward the chips and sent a pass to fellow forward Corey Perry.

Perry, who previously skated right over the snack, finished the play with a one-timer, beating Thompson on his glove side.

"I saw the guy who threw them," Thompson said of the nacho thrower. "He wasn't too happy."

Thompson pleaded to referees about the distraction, but they allowed the goal. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery later said he didn't notice the nachos and didn't know if he could challenge it.

"That's a first," Carbery said. "We just talked about it in the coach's office. I don't think I've ever seen nachos on the ice during an NHL game. We were [asking] did they save them? Maybe we could bring them in the locker room. Honestly, I don't think there's much they can do."

The Oilers outshot the Capitals 32-14 in the loss, but also totaled 23 giveaways, compared to 16 for the visitors. Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers. Defenseman Matt Roy and forwards Tom Wilson and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Capitals.

The Capitals (32-10-5), who have the NHL's best record, will take on the Seattle Kraken (21-24-3) at 10 p.m. EST Thursday in Seattle. They'll look to win their sixth-consecutive game.

The Oilers (29-15-3) will host the Vancouver Canucks (20-16-10) at 9 p.m. Thursday at Rogers Place.

