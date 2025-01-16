Legendary baseball broadcaster Bob Uecker dies at 90

Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Uecker was known as the "Voice of the Brewers" and "Mr. Baseball." File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Sports broadcasting icon Bob Uecker, the longtime voice of the Milwaukee Brewers, died Thursday, the MLB franchise announced. He was 90. Uecker was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023. Advertisement

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Bob," the Uecker family said in a statement released by the Brewers. "To many, he was an announcer and entertainer whose humor and voice transcended the game, but to us he was so much more.

"Bob faced a private battle with small cell lung cancer since early 2023, which he met with the same strength and resilience that defined him. Even in the face of this challenge, his enthusiasm for life was always present, never allowing his spirit to falter."

Advertisement

Uecker, a Milwaukee native, made his MLB debut as a player in 1962 for the Milwaukee Braves. He initially signed with the team in 1956 after a brief stint in the U.S. Army.

The former catcher hit .200 over his six-season playing career, which also included stops with the St. Lous Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. He won a World Series in 1964 with the Cardinals.

Uecker first became a Brewers broadcaster in 1971. He held that job for 54 years, the second-longest continuous tenure with one team among active MLB announcers behind only Denny Matthews. Matthews is entering his 57th year as a broadcaster for the Kansas City Royals.

The Brewers said Thursday that there is "no describing the impact" Uecker had on so many and they are "left with a giant void" in their hearts.

"Today we take on the heaviest of burdens," the Brewers said. "Today, we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Bob Uecker. 'Ueck' was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend.

"Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends."

Advertisement

Uecker was widely known for his "Get up! Get up! Get outta here! Gone!" catchphrase whenever Brewers players hit home runs.

He also was once dubbed "Mr. Baseball" by legendary talk show host Johnny Carson. Uecker made dozens of appearances on Carson's Tonight Show. He also hosted Saturday Night Live in 1984.

Uecker hosted several syndicated TV shows, including Bob Uecker's Wacky World of Sports and Bob Uecker's War of the Stars, and appeared in many other shows and commercials.

He also worked as a ring announcer for WrestleMania III, which featured Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, in 1987 in Pontiac, Mich. Uecker was a two-time author.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2003, when he received the Ford C. Frick Award.

Commissioner Emeritus Bud Selig on Bob Uecker: pic.twitter.com/G1KzRa0b0s— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 16, 2025

"He brought joy to countless listeners through his wit, charisma, and love for baseball, Milwaukee, and all of Wisconsin, creating a legacy that will forever be cherished," the Uecker family said.

"While his contributions to the game are noteworthy, it is his kindness, humility and love for family and friends that we will hold closest to our hearts.

Advertisement

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time as we grieve and celebrate the man we were so lucky to call ours."

Notable deaths of 2025