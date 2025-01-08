Ex-Baltimore Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz dies at 37

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz, an eight-year MLB veteran, has died, the team announced. He was 37.

The Orioles said Matusz died Tuesday. HIs cause of death was not disclosed.

"A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-16, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched," the Orioles said in a statement.

"He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate and always had a smile on his face."

Matusz was the No. 4 overall pick by the Orioles in the 2008 MLB Draft. The left-handed pitcher made his MLB debut in 2009. He began his career as a starter, but transitioned to a relief pitcher.

Matusz won a career-high 10 games in 2010, when he went 10-12 with a 4.30 ERA over 32 starts. He posted a career-best 2.94 ERA over 58 relief appearances in 2015 for the Orioles.

He also played for the Chicago Cubs, making just one start for the franchise in 2016.

Matusz starred at the University of San Diego before his MLB career. He led the NCAA with 141 strikeouts as a junior in 2008. He also was a two-time Golden Spikes finalist, first-team All-American and the WCC Pitcher of the Year.

Advertisement Brian Matusz models today's giveaway; an Orioles Cap presented by DAP. First 20,000 fans 15 & over get one! pic.twitter.com/vMzK9aQamU— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 28, 2015

"Brian was one of the best players to ever wear a Torero uniform," San Diego baseball head coach Brock Ungricht said in a news release. "His dedication to the USD community and passion for the game of baseball were evident to all who knew him.

"Brian's unexpected passing leaves a void in our hearts, but his legacy will continue to inspire us, both on and off the field. We will forever be grateful for his friendship and unwavering support of San Diego baseball. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."