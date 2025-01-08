Trending
Ex-Baltimore Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz dies at 37

By Alex Butler

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz, an eight-year MLB veteran, has died, the team announced. He was 37.

The Orioles said Matusz died Tuesday. HIs cause of death was not disclosed.

"A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-16, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched," the Orioles said in a statement.

"He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate and always had a smile on his face."

Matusz was the No. 4 overall pick by the Orioles in the 2008 MLB Draft. The left-handed pitcher made his MLB debut in 2009. He began his career as a starter, but transitioned to a relief pitcher.

Matusz won a career-high 10 games in 2010, when he went 10-12 with a 4.30 ERA over 32 starts. He posted a career-best 2.94 ERA over 58 relief appearances in 2015 for the Orioles.

He also played for the Chicago Cubs, making just one start for the franchise in 2016.

Matusz starred at the University of San Diego before his MLB career. He led the NCAA with 141 strikeouts as a junior in 2008. He also was a two-time Golden Spikes finalist, first-team All-American and the WCC Pitcher of the Year.

"Brian was one of the best players to ever wear a Torero uniform," San Diego baseball head coach Brock Ungricht said in a news release. "His dedication to the USD community and passion for the game of baseball were evident to all who knew him.

"Brian's unexpected passing leaves a void in our hearts, but his legacy will continue to inspire us, both on and off the field. We will forever be grateful for his friendship and unwavering support of San Diego baseball. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Latest Headlines

Oakland Athletics give $60M extension to designated hitter-outfielder Brent Rooker
MLB // 1 day ago
Oakland Athletics give $60M extension to designated hitter-outfielder Brent Rooker
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- All-Star slugger Brent Rooker agreed to a five-year, $60 million contract extension with the Oakland Athletics.
New York Mets to retire David Wright's No. 5
MLB // 1 day ago
New York Mets to retire David Wright's No. 5
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The New York Mets will retired David Wright's No. 5 jersey when he is inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame on July 19 in Queens.
Detroit Tigers agree to $15M deal with ex-N.Y. Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres
MLB // 1 week ago
Detroit Tigers agree to $15M deal with ex-N.Y. Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers agreed to a 1-year, $15 million deal with former New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres.
Andrew McCutchen re-signs with Pittsburgh Pirates, will return for 17th season
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Andrew McCutchen re-signs with Pittsburgh Pirates, will return for 17th season
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder-designated hitter Andrew McCutchen agreed to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates, marking his return for a 17th season, the team announced Monday.
Pitcher Walker Buehler agrees to $21M deal with Boston Red Sox
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Pitcher Walker Buehler agrees to $21M deal with Boston Red Sox
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Free agent pitcher Walker Buehler agreed to a one-year, $21 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.
Joc Pederson agrees to $37M deal with Texas Rangers
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Joc Pederson agrees to $37M deal with Texas Rangers
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Free agent designated hitter Joc Pederson agreed to sign with the Texas Rangers.
New York Mets agree to $75M deal with free agent pitcher Sean Manaea
MLB // 2 weeks ago
New York Mets agree to $75M deal with free agent pitcher Sean Manaea
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The New York Mets agreed to a three-year, $75 million contract with free agent Sean Manaea, paving a path for the pitcher's return to their starting rotation in 2025 and beyond.
Miami Marlins trade pitcher Jesus Luzardo to Philadelphia Phillies
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Miami Marlins trade pitcher Jesus Luzardo to Philadelphia Phillies
MIAMI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins traded left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo to the Philadelphia Phillies, the teams announced Sunday.
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rickey Henderson dies at age 65
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rickey Henderson dies at age 65
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, hailed as the greatest leadoff hitter and base-stealer in the sport's history, has died at age 65, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Saturday.
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Patrick Sandoval agree to two-year, $18.2M deal
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Patrick Sandoval agree to two-year, $18.2M deal
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a two-year, $18.2 million deal with free agent left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval.
