MLB
Jan. 6, 2025 / 4:10 PM

New York Mets to retire David Wright's No. 5

By Alex Butler
David Wright spent his entire career with the New York Mets. File Photo by Rich Kane/UPI
1 of 5 | David Wright spent his entire career with the New York Mets. File Photo by Rich Kane/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The New York Mets will retired David Wright's No. 5 jersey when he is inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame on July 19 in Queens.

"Excited, humbled, honored are just some of the words to describe the thought of this summer's Mets Hall of Fame induction and seeing No. 5 up at Citi Field next to some of the best players to ever play the game," Wright said in a statement.

"A big thank-you to [owners] Steve and Alex Cohen and the entire Mets organization for this surreal honor.

"I can't quite put into words the appreciation I have for the city of New York and Mets fans. For 15 years I felt like I had 40,000 friends and family members in the stands each night.

"It was an honor of a lifetime taking the field as your captain, and I truly feel like this honor is just as much yours as it is mine. Thank you for the continued support and I can't wait to see you on July 19!"

Wright, 42, made his MLB debut for the Mets in 2004. The seven-time All-Star hit .296 with 242 home runs, 970 RBIs and 196 stolen bases over 1,585 games with the franchise.

Wright, who battled a variety of injuries later in his career, retired in 2018. No Mets player has worn No. 5 since.

Wright holds Mets records for hits, doubles, walks, RBIs and runs scored. He trails only Darryl Strawberry (252) in home runs.

The former star third baseman will be the 35th member of the Mets Hall of Fame. His ceremony will be held before the Mets host the Cincinnati Reds at 4:10 p.m. EDT at Citi Field.

