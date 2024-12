1 of 5 | Veteran infielder Gleyber Torres hit .257 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs over 154 appearances last season for the New York Yankees. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers agreed to a 1-year, $15 million deal with former New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres. Sources told ESPN, the New York Post and the Detroit Free Press about the agreement Friday. Torres, 28, hit .257 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs over 154 appearances last season for the Yankees.

The veteran infielder has a career .265 average with 138 home runs, 441 RBIs and 53 stolen bases over 888 appearances. He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019. Known for his durability, Torres missed just eight games in 2024 and four games in 2023.

Torres joined the Yankees as part of the five-player 2016 trade with the Chicago Cubs for pitcher Aroldis Chapman. He made his MLB debut two years later. He will now join Parker Meadows, Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter, among others, in the Tigers' batting order.