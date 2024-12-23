Trending
MLB
Dec. 23, 2024 / 1:47 PM

Andrew McCutchen re-signs with Pittsburgh Pirates, will return for 17th season

By Alex Butler
Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter/outfielder Andrew McCutchen (R) is set to return for his 17th season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder-designated hitter Andrew McCutchen agreed to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates, marking his return for a 17th season, the team announced Monday.

Sources told MLB.com, ESPN and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the pact is for one year and worth $5 million.

McCutchen, 38, hit .232 with 20 home runs and 50 RBIs over 120 appearances last season. The five-time All-Star and 2013 National League MVP owns a career .273 average, with 319 home runs over 2,127 appearances.

He is MLB's active leader in games played, at-bats, plate appearances and assists and errors committed by a center fielder. He also is the active leader in putouts by an outfielder.

McCutchen ranks second among active players in runs scored, total bases, walks, times on base, sacrifice flies and defensive games played by a center fielder. He ranks third in hits, singles, extra-base hits and strikeouts.

McCutchen made his MLB debut for the Pirates in 2009. He made the All-Star team every year from 2011 through 2015.

McCutchen hit a career-high .327, with 31 home runs and 96 RBIs, while leading the National League with 194 hits in 2012. He hit .317 with 21 home runs, 84 RBIs and 27 stolen bases a year later to earn MVP honors.

The Pirates traded McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants in the 2018 offseason. The Giants traded McCutchen to the New York Yankees during the 2018 regular season. He went on to pay for the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers before returning to the Pirates in 2023.

McCutchen's latest signing marked the third-consecutive year that he signed a one-year, $5 million pact with the Pirates.

