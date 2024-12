Left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA over 32 starts last season for the New York Mets. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The New York Mets agreed to a three-year, $75 million contract with free agent Sean Manaea, paving a path for the pitcher's return to their starting rotation in 2025 and beyond. Sources told ESPN, the New York Post and The Athletic about the agreement on Monday. Manaea opted out of a $13.5 million player option with the Mets in November to become a free agent. Advertisement

The left-handed pitcher went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA over 32 starts last season for the Mets. Manaea, 24, owns a career 77-62 record with a 4.00 ERA over 228 appearances, including 198 starts. He previously spent time with the Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

He signed a two-year, $28 million pact with the Mets last year. Manaea is expected to join a starting rotation that also features Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes, among others.