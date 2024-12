Designated hitter Joc Pederson (R) hit a career-best .275 with 23 home runs and 64 RBIs over 132 appearances last season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Free agent designated hitter Joc Pederson agreed to sign with the Texas Rangers. Sources told The Athletic, the New York Post and ESPN about the two-year, $37 million agreement Monday. Pederson, 32, hit a career-best .275 with 23 home runs and 64 RBIs over 132 appearances last season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Advertisement

He joined the team last offseason by signing a one-year, $9.5 million contract. That pact included a one-year, $14 million option, which Pederson declined.

The two-time All-Star and World Series champion hit .241 with 209 home runs and 549 RBIs over his first 1,272 appearances.

Pederson made his debut in 2014 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also played for the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants.

He hit a career-high 36 home runs in 2019 for the Dodgers. Pederson last made the All-Star team in 2022, when he hit .274 with 23 home runs and 70 RBIs over 134 appearances for the Giants.