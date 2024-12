1 of 5 | Starting pitcher Walker Buehler, who won the World Series twice with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is set to join the Boston Red Sox rotation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Free agent pitcher Walker Buehler agreed to a one-year, $21 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Sources told ESPN, MLB.com and The Athletic about the agreement Monday. Buehler, 30, went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA over 16 starts last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He missed the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Advertisement

Buehler, 30, has a 47-22 record with a 3.27 ERA over 131 career appearances, including 122 starts. The two-time All-Star went 16-4 with a career-best 2.47 ERA over 33 starts in 2021.

He was 4-4 with a 3.04 ERA over 19 playoff appearances for the Dodgers, including his title-clinching save in Game 5 of the Dodgers' win over the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series.

The right-handed veteran is expected to join a Red Sox starting rotation that includes Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, Lucas Giolito and Kutter Crawford.