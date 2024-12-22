Advertisement
MLB
Dec. 22, 2024 / 2:11 PM

Miami Marlins trade pitcher Jesus Luzardo to Philadelphia Phillies

By Alex Butler
Former Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (pictured) is set to join a Philadelphia Phillies rotation that features Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Former Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (pictured) is set to join a Philadelphia Phillies rotation that features Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins traded left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo to the Philadelphia Phillies, the teams announced Sunday.

Former Phillies top prospects Starlyn Caba and Emaarion Boyd are headed to the Marlins as part of the four-player deal. The Marlins sent minor league catcher Paul McIntosh to the Phillies in the swap.

Advertisement

Luzardo, 27, went 3-6 with a 5.00 ERA over 12 starts last season. The veteran starter went 10-10 with a 3.58 ERA over 32 starts in 2023.

Luzardo joined the Marlins in a 2021 trade from the Oakland Athletics. The Marlins sent outfielder Starling Marte to the Athletics in that deal.

Related

He is eligible for arbitration in 2025 and can become a free agent in 2027.

McIntosh, 27, hit .246 with 12 home runs and 55 RBIs over 117 games last season for the Class-AA Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The 34th-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft hit .249 with 45 home runs and 172 RBIs over his first 308 minor league appearances.

Caba, 19, hit .228 with two home runs, 26 RBIs and 50 stolen bases over 78 appearances last season at the rookie and Class-A level. The shortstop is now the No. 3 prospect in the Marlins farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. He ranks as the No. 81 prospect in baseball.

Advertisement

Boyd, 21, hit .239 with three home runs, 40 RBIs and 27 stolen bases last season for the Advanced-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The outfielder hit .262 with a home run, 36 RBIs and 56 stolen bases in 2023 for the Class-A Clearwater Threshers.

Luzardo is set to join a Phillies starting rotation that also features Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez.

Latest Headlines

Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rickey Henderson dies at age 65
MLB // 22 hours ago
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rickey Henderson dies at age 65
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, hailed as the greatest leadoff hitter and base-stealer in the sport's history, has died at age 65, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Saturday.
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Patrick Sandoval agree to two-year, $18.2M deal
MLB // 1 day ago
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Patrick Sandoval agree to two-year, $18.2M deal
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a two-year, $18.2 million deal with free agent left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval.
Oakland Athletics to sign infielder Gio Urshela
MLB // 1 day ago
Oakland Athletics to sign infielder Gio Urshela
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics agreed to sign veteran infielder Gio Urshela.
All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado blocks Cardinals' latest trade attempt
MLB // 3 days ago
All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado blocks Cardinals' latest trade attempt
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado declined to waive his no-trade clause, blocking a swap from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Houston Astros.
Blue Jays trade for Guardians 2B Andres Gimenez, RHP Nick Sandlin
MLB // 1 week ago
Blue Jays trade for Guardians 2B Andres Gimenez, RHP Nick Sandlin
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays acquired second baseman Andres Gimenez and right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin through a trade with the Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates, the teams announced.
Texas Rangers trade for Miami Marlins slugger Jake Burger
MLB // 1 week ago
Texas Rangers trade for Miami Marlins slugger Jake Burger
MIAMI, Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Texas Rangers agreed to trade three prospects to the Miami Marlins in exchange for veteran first baseman Jake Burger, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Juan Soto, New York Mets agree to record $765M deal
MLB // 1 week ago
Juan Soto, New York Mets agree to record $765M deal
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Juan Soto is staying in New York, but opted to turn in his New York Yankees pinstripes for New York Mets threads after agreeing to a record $765 million contract in free agency.
Boston Red Sox agree to $10.7M deal with free-agent pitcher Aroldis Chapman
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Boston Red Sox agree to $10.7M deal with free-agent pitcher Aroldis Chapman
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Free agent pitcher Aroldis Chapman agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Chicago Cubs agree to $29M deal with free-agent pitcher Matthew Boyd
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs agree to $29M deal with free-agent pitcher Matthew Boyd
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Free-agent pitcher Matthew Boyd agreed to a two-year, $29 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
World Series champion Dodgers add pitcher Blake Snell with $182M deal
MLB // 3 weeks ago
World Series champion Dodgers add pitcher Blake Snell with $182M deal
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The flood of talent into the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse shows no signs of stopping, with the World Series champions agreeing to a $182 million pact with free agent pitcher Blake Snell.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jared Goff among 4 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16
Jared Goff among 4 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rickey Henderson dies at age 65
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rickey Henderson dies at age 65
Conner, Swift among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football running backs
Conner, Swift among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football running backs
Tee Higgins among 3 must-start Week 16 fantasy football wide receivers
Tee Higgins among 3 must-start Week 16 fantasy football wide receivers
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter throws down dunk over Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, gets technical
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter throws down dunk over Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, gets technical
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement