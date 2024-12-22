Miami Marlins trade pitcher Jesus Luzardo to Philadelphia Phillies

Former Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (pictured) is set to join a Philadelphia Phillies rotation that features Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins traded left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo to the Philadelphia Phillies, the teams announced Sunday. Former Phillies top prospects Starlyn Caba and Emaarion Boyd are headed to the Marlins as part of the four-player deal. The Marlins sent minor league catcher Paul McIntosh to the Phillies in the swap. Advertisement

Luzardo, 27, went 3-6 with a 5.00 ERA over 12 starts last season. The veteran starter went 10-10 with a 3.58 ERA over 32 starts in 2023.

Luzardo joined the Marlins in a 2021 trade from the Oakland Athletics. The Marlins sent outfielder Starling Marte to the Athletics in that deal.

He is eligible for arbitration in 2025 and can become a free agent in 2027.

McIntosh, 27, hit .246 with 12 home runs and 55 RBIs over 117 games last season for the Class-AA Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The 34th-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft hit .249 with 45 home runs and 172 RBIs over his first 308 minor league appearances.

Caba, 19, hit .228 with two home runs, 26 RBIs and 50 stolen bases over 78 appearances last season at the rookie and Class-A level. The shortstop is now the No. 3 prospect in the Marlins farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. He ranks as the No. 81 prospect in baseball.

Boyd, 21, hit .239 with three home runs, 40 RBIs and 27 stolen bases last season for the Advanced-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The outfielder hit .262 with a home run, 36 RBIs and 56 stolen bases in 2023 for the Class-A Clearwater Threshers.

Luzardo is set to join a Phillies starting rotation that also features Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez.