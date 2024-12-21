Advertisement
MLB
Dec. 21, 2024 / 3:56 PM

Reports: Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rickey Henderson dies at age 65

By Don Jacobson
Rickey Henderson reacts after hitting a home run at the All-Star Legends &amp; Celebrity Softball Game at Citi Field in New York City on July 14, 2013. Henderson has died at age 65, according to multiple reports Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Rickey Henderson reacts after hitting a home run at the All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Citi Field in New York City on July 14, 2013. Henderson has died at age 65, according to multiple reports Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, hailed as greatest leadoff hitter and base-stealer in the sport's history, has died at age 65, according to multiple reports Saturday.

Henderson, who was nicknamed the "Man of Steal" and accomplished his greatest feats while playing for the Oakland Athletics, died just short of his 66th birthday on Christmas Day, sources told TMZ, the New York Daily News and The (San Jose) Mercury-News.

Advertisement

Henderson played 14 of his 25 major league seasons with the Athletics. He also suited up for the Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He is Major League Baseball's all-time stolen base leader with 1,406 bags. His 130 stolen bases for Oakland in 1982 set the single-season major league record.

Advertisement

Henderson also hit .279, with 297 career home runs, and won two Worlds Series titles, including one with the A's in 1989.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009, with 94.8 percent of the vote on his first ballot.

"I love the game of baseball," Henderson at his induction ceremony on July 26, 2009. "It is an honor to be inducted ... and have my name next to players like Jackie Robinson, Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Lou Gehrig, Roberto Clemente and the list goes on and on."

In 2017, he was honored by the team when the field at the Oakland Coliseum was named "Rickey Henderson Field."

"Rickey Henderson is the greatest Athletic of all time. It is fitting we honor and recognize his impact on our franchise by naming our playing field after him," Oakland A's president Dave Kaval said at the time.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Boston Red Sox, pitcher Patrick Sandoval agree to two-year, $18.2M deal
MLB // 1 day ago
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Patrick Sandoval agree to two-year, $18.2M deal
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a two-year, $18.2 million deal with free agent left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval.
Oakland Athletics to sign infielder Gio Urshela
MLB // 1 day ago
Oakland Athletics to sign infielder Gio Urshela
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics agreed to sign veteran infielder Gio Urshela.
All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado blocks Cardinals' latest trade attempt
MLB // 2 days ago
All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado blocks Cardinals' latest trade attempt
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado declined to waive his no-trade clause, blocking a swap from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Houston Astros.
Blue Jays trade for Guardians 2B Andres Gimenez, RHP Nick Sandlin
MLB // 1 week ago
Blue Jays trade for Guardians 2B Andres Gimenez, RHP Nick Sandlin
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays acquired second baseman Andres Gimenez and right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin through a trade with the Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates, the teams announced.
Texas Rangers trade for Miami Marlins slugger Jake Burger
MLB // 1 week ago
Texas Rangers trade for Miami Marlins slugger Jake Burger
MIAMI, Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Texas Rangers agreed to trade three prospects to the Miami Marlins in exchange for veteran first baseman Jake Burger, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Juan Soto, New York Mets agree to record $765M deal
MLB // 1 week ago
Juan Soto, New York Mets agree to record $765M deal
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Juan Soto is staying in New York, but opted to turn in his New York Yankees pinstripes for New York Mets threads after agreeing to a record $765 million contract in free agency.
Boston Red Sox agree to $10.7M deal with free-agent pitcher Aroldis Chapman
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Boston Red Sox agree to $10.7M deal with free-agent pitcher Aroldis Chapman
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Free agent pitcher Aroldis Chapman agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Chicago Cubs agree to $29M deal with free-agent pitcher Matthew Boyd
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs agree to $29M deal with free-agent pitcher Matthew Boyd
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Free-agent pitcher Matthew Boyd agreed to a two-year, $29 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
World Series champion Dodgers add pitcher Blake Snell with $182M deal
MLB // 3 weeks ago
World Series champion Dodgers add pitcher Blake Snell with $182M deal
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The flood of talent into the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse shows no signs of stopping, with the World Series champions agreeing to a $182 million pact with free agent pitcher Blake Snell.
Los Angeles Angels, pitcher Yusei Kikuchi agree to $63M contract
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Los Angeles Angels, pitcher Yusei Kikuchi agree to $63M contract
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels and free-agent pitcher Yusei Kikuchi agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jared Goff among 4 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16
Jared Goff among 4 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16
Conner, Swift among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football running backs
Conner, Swift among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football running backs
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Patrick Sandoval agree to two-year, $18.2M deal
Boston Red Sox, pitcher Patrick Sandoval agree to two-year, $18.2M deal
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter throws down dunk over Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, gets technical
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter throws down dunk over Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, gets technical
Tee Higgins among 3 must-start Week 16 fantasy football wide receivers
Tee Higgins among 3 must-start Week 16 fantasy football wide receivers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement