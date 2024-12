1 of 5 | Former Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval underwent Tommy John surgery in June. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a two-year, $18.2 million deal with free agent, left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval. Sources told MLB.com, The Athletic and ESPN about the agreement Friday. Sandoval, who underwent Tommy John surgery in June, is not expected to return to the mound until the second half of the 2025 MLB season. Advertisement

Sandoval, 28, went 2-9 with a 5.08 ERA over 16 starts last season for the Los Angeles Angels. His season then ended when he needed surgery to replace elbow ligaments.

He was 19-45 with a 4.01 ERA over the first 107 appearances of his career. Sandoval went 6-9 with a career-best 2.91 ERA over 27 starts in 2022 for the Angels.

He joined the Angels through a 2018 trade from the Houston Astros. The Astros selected Sandoval in the 11th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.