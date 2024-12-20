Oakland Athletics to sign infielder Gio Urshela

Veteran infielder Gio Urshela hit .250 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs last season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics agreed to sign veteran infielder Gio Urshela. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and MLB.com about the agreement Friday.

Urshela, 33, hit .250 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs over 128 appearances last season, which he split between the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers.

He owns a career .273 average over 792 appearances. Urshela made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Cleveland Indians.

He also spent time with the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels.