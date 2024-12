Starting pitcher Matthew Boyd spent last season with the Cleveland Guardians. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Free-agent pitcher Matthew Boyd agreed to a two-year, $29 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. Sources told ESPN, the New York Post and The Athletic about the pact on Monday. Boyd, 33, went 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA over eight starts last season for the Cleveland Guardians. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023. Advertisement

The left-handed pitcher has a 46-69 career record with a 4.85 ERA over 10 seasons. He went 2-0 with a career-best 1.35 ERA over 10 starts in 2022 for the Seattle Mariners. He also played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers.

Boyd is expected to join Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon among others, in the Cubs' rotation.

The Cubs (83-79) finished second in the National League Central in 2024, 10 games behind the division-winning Milwaukee Brewers (93-69). They failed to reach the playoffs for the last four years.