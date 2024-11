Pitcher Blake Snell, who spent last season with the San Francisco Giants, went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA over 32 starts in 2023 for the San Diego Padres en route to Cy Young Award honors. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The flood of talent into the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse shows no signs of stopping, with the World Series champions agreeing to a $182 million pact with free agent pitcher Blake Snell. Snell confirmed his five-year agreement with the Dodgers on Tuesday on Instagram. The two-time Cy Young Award winner went 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA over 20 starts last season with the San Francisco Giants. Advertisement

Snell, who signed a two-year, $62 million contract last off-season, opted out of the final year of the deal to enter free agency. The nine-year veteran went 14-9 with an MLB-best 2.25 ERA over 32 starts in 2023 for the San Diego Padres, en route to his second Cy Young Award.

Snell, who won a Cy Young Award in 2018 while with the Tampa Bay Rays, is one of only seven pitchers in MLB history to earn the honor in the American League and National League.

The left-handed starter holds a 76-58 record with a 3.19 ERA over 211 career starts. He will join a rotation that includes Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani, who didn't pitch last season because of an elbow injury, is expected to join the rotation at some point in 2025.

Pitchers Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty, who were part of the Dodgers' staff in 2024, are free agents this off-season.

Dodgers pitchers and catchers will report to spring training in mid-February. The Dodgers are heavy betting favorites to repeat as World Series champions.