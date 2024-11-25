Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Nov. 25, 2024 / 11:41 AM

Los Angeles Angels, pitcher Yusei Kikuchi agree to $63M contract

By Alex Butler
Former Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is set to join the Los Angeles Angels rotation. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
1 of 5 | Former Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is set to join the Los Angeles Angels rotation. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels and free-agent pitcher Yusei Kikuchi agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract.

Sources told MLB.com, ESPN and The Athletic about the agreement Monday.

Advertisement

Kikuchi, 33, split last season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros. The Blue Jays traded the six-year veteran to the Astros in July. The left-handed starter spent his first three seasons with the Seattle Mariners.

Kikuchi went 9-10 with a 4.05 ERA over 32 appearances last season. He went 41-47 with a 4.57 ERA over his first 166 career appearances.

He will now join a rotation that features fellow left-handed pitchers Tyler Anderson and Reid Detmers, as well as Angels right-handers Kyle Hendricks and Jose Soriano.

The Angels, who lost star pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in free agency last off-season when he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, finished last in the American League West in 2024. Their 63 regular-season wins were their fewest for a 162-game season in franchise history.

Advertisement

Angels starting pitchers posted the worst ERA (4.97) and allowed the third-most runs (499) in the American League last season. They also issued an American League-high 329 walks and totaled the fourth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

Angels hitters hit just .229 in 2024, the third-worst batting average in MLB. They also scored the third-fewest runs in baseball. Angels pitchers and catchers are set to report to spring training in mid-February in Tempe, Ariz.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Alex Rodriguez compares Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan
MLB // 6 days ago
Alex Rodriguez compares Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Ex-New York Yankee player-turned-businessman Alex Rodriguez sung praises on Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani while talking to students in Japan.
Houston Astros' stadium to get new name Jan. 1
MLB // 6 days ago
Houston Astros' stadium to get new name Jan. 1
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros' home field will be renamed as Daikin Park starting Jan. 1, the MLB franchise announced Monday.
San Diego Padres earn four All-MLB Team selections, a league-best
MLB // 1 week ago
San Diego Padres earn four All-MLB Team selections, a league-best
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres earned a league-best four All-MLB Team selections, with shortstop Manny Machado, outfielder Jackson Merrill, and pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King receiving the honor.
Tampa Bay Rays to play home games at N.Y. Yankees spring training site in 2025
MLB // 1 week ago
Tampa Bay Rays to play home games at N.Y. Yankees spring training site in 2025
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays will host 2025 regular-season games at George Steinbrenner Field -- the New York Yankees' spring training site -- because of damage Hurricane Milton caused to Tropicana Field, the team said Thursday.
Miami Marlins to hire former L.A. Dodgers coach Clayton McCullough as manager
MLB // 1 week ago
Miami Marlins to hire former L.A. Dodgers coach Clayton McCullough as manager
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins officially hired former Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough as their new manager, the franchise announced Monday.
Aaron Judge: Error triggered 'different story' in Yankees' World Series collapse
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Aaron Judge: Error triggered 'different story' in Yankees' World Series collapse
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge said his fifth-inning error triggered "a different story" in the New York Yankees' Game 5 collapse, which sealed their World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also pledged to deliver a future title.
Los Angeles Dodgers rally past New York Yankees for eighth World Series title
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Los Angeles Dodgers rally past New York Yankees for eighth World Series title
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- L.A. Dodgers players maintained their poise despite a five-run deficit, allowing the New York Yankees' defense to crumble and aiding in a Game 5 comeback victory to clinch their eighth World Series title Wednesday.
Yankees fans who interfered during World Series play banned from Game 5
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Yankees fans who interfered during World Series play banned from Game 5
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Two New York Yankees fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts as he made an out in Game 4 of the World Series are banned from attending Game 5, a source familiar with the matter told UPI.
MLB-worst Chicago White Sox to hire Will Venable as new manager
MLB // 3 weeks ago
MLB-worst Chicago White Sox to hire Will Venable as new manager
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox, who broke the record for the most losses in an MLB season, with 121 this year, will turn to Will Venable as their new manager.
Anthony Volpe grand slam helps Yankees beat Dodgers, avoid World Series sweep
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Anthony Volpe grand slam helps Yankees beat Dodgers, avoid World Series sweep
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Anthony Volpe resurrected the previously lifeless New York Yankees, delivering euphoria to fans with a go-ahead grand slam and helping to deny the Los Angeles Dodgers of a World Series sweep Tuesday in New York.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eagles roll over Rams behind Saquon Barkley's 302-yard performance
Eagles roll over Rams behind Saquon Barkley's 302-yard performance
St. Louis Blues fire coach Drew Bannister, hire Jim Montgomery
St. Louis Blues fire coach Drew Bannister, hire Jim Montgomery
Tua Tagovailoa overpowers Patriots, leads Dolphins to third straight win
Tua Tagovailoa overpowers Patriots, leads Dolphins to third straight win
Verstappen claims fourth consecutive F1 title in Las Vegas Grand Prix
Verstappen claims fourth consecutive F1 title in Las Vegas Grand Prix
Gardner Minshew, Brian Robinson Jr. among injured in NFL's Week 12
Gardner Minshew, Brian Robinson Jr. among injured in NFL's Week 12
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement