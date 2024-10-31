Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 31, 2024 / 12:45 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers rally past New York Yankees for eighth World Series

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate after beating the New York Yankees to win the World Series on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate after beating the New York Yankees to win the World Series on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers players maintained their poise despite a five-run deficit, allowing the New York Yankees' defense to crumble and aiding in a Game 5 comeback victory to clinch their eighth World Series title Wednesday in New York.

"There is so much love in this clubhouse that won this game today," Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts said on the Fox broadcast. "That's what it was. It was love. It was grit. It was just a beautiful thing."

Advertisement

By overcoming the five-run deficit and securing the 7-6 Game 5 victory, the Dodgers set an MLB record for the largest comeback in a clinching game in World Series history. The Dodgers, who won the World Series during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, earned their first title in a 162-game season since 1988.

Advertisement

"It's unbelievable," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "We had a great season and went through a lot of adversity. A lot of people counted us out. ... These guys believed in one another.

Related

"Even when we were down 5-0, they persevered and kept fighting and now we are world champions."

With their series triumph, the Dodgers tied the San Francisco Giants with eight total titles, the fifth-most in MLB history. First baseman Freddie Freeman, who was 6 for 20 (.300) with four home runs and a World Series record-tying 12 RBIs, claimed MVP honors.

"Every spring training, this is our goal and for this to come true with this group of guys, I couldn't ask for a better year," Freeman said.

The Yankees, who unearthed their offense in Game 4 to avoid a series sweep, found that power stroke again in Game 5 with home runs from center fielder Aaron Judge, third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, fueling a 5-0 lead through four innings.

Advertisement

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who pitched on just four days' rest, kept the Dodgers hitless through the first four innings. He retired their first eight hitters in order. Errors then doomed the Bronx Bombers in the fifth.

Center fielder Enrique Hernandez led off the inning with a single. Shortstop Tommy Edman then hit a fly ball to center field, but Judge failed to make a routine catch.

Catcher Will Smith reached on a fielder's choice after a Anthony Volpe throwing error. Betts plated Hernandez with an RBI infield single three at-bats later, giving the Dodgers their first run.

Freeman followed with a two-run single, cutting the deficit to two. Left fielder Teoscar Hernandez then hit a 1-2 cutter to center for a game-tying, two-run double.

The Yankees managed to regain the lead when Stanton hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth. They held that edge until the Dodgers loaded the bases in the top of the eighth.

Second baseman Gavin Lux tied the score with an RBI sacrifice fly. Betts then gave the Dodgers their first and final lead of the night with another sacrifice fly to center field.

Advertisement

Judge doubled and Chisholm took a walk in the bottom of the eighth, but both were stranded on base as Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen escaped the inning unscathed.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler took the mound as a relief pitcher in the bottom of the ninth. He retired Volpe, catcher Austin Wells and left fielder Alex Verdugo in order to clinch the victory.

Enrique Hernandez and Teoscar Hernandez recorded two hits apiece in the win. Judge went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, two walks and a run scored for the Yankees. Volpe also recorded two hits in the loss.

Cole surrendered four hits and issued four walks and six strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. He allowed five runs, which were all unearned.

Latest Headlines

Yankees fans who interfered during World Series play banned from Game 5
MLB // 12 hours ago
Yankees fans who interfered during World Series play banned from Game 5
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Two New York Yankees fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts as he made an out in Game 4 of the World Series are banned from attending Game 5, a source familiar with the matter told UPI.
MLB-worst Chicago White Sox to hire Will Venable as new manager
MLB // 17 hours ago
MLB-worst Chicago White Sox to hire Will Venable as new manager
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox, who broke the record for the most losses in an MLB season, with 121 this year, will turn to Will Venable as their new manager.
Anthony Volpe grand slam helps Yankees beat Dodgers, avoid World Series sweep
MLB // 1 day ago
Anthony Volpe grand slam helps Yankees beat Dodgers, avoid World Series sweep
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Anthony Volpe resurrected the previously lifeless New York Yankees, delivering euphoria to fans with a go-ahead grand slam and helping to deny the Los Angeles Dodgers of a World Series sweep Tuesday in New York.
Buehler, Freeman lead Dodgers past Yankees for 3-0 World Series lead
MLB // 2 days ago
Buehler, Freeman lead Dodgers past Yankees for 3-0 World Series lead
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Spinning seams from Walker Buehler's violent pitches thwarted the New York Yankees' typically potent offense and carried the Los Angeles Dodgers to within one win of another World Series title Monday at Yankee Stadium.
Dodgers: Ohtani 'in a great place' for World Series game 3 versus Yankees
MLB // 4 days ago
Dodgers: Ohtani 'in a great place' for World Series game 3 versus Yankees
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said superstar Shohei Ohtani is 'in a great place' for World Series game three Monday in New York following a shoulder injury Saturday night. Doctors have cleared Ohtani to play.
World Series: Freddie Freeman grand slam leads Dodgers past Yankees in Game 1
MLB // 5 days ago
World Series: Freddie Freeman grand slam leads Dodgers past Yankees in Game 1
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Freddie Freeman hit a first-pitch fastball for a historic walk-off grand slam, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers past the New York Yankees in extra innings in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series on Friday in Los Angeles.
Yankees-Dodgers lead off most star-studded World Series in history
MLB // 5 days ago
Yankees-Dodgers lead off most star-studded World Series in history
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Baseball fans will be treated with the most star-studded World Series in history, starting with Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees on Friday in Los Angeles.
Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Fernando Valenzuela dies at 63
MLB // 1 week ago
Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Fernando Valenzuela dies at 63
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Legendary Mexican pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who won Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award honors and a World Series in 1981 while with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died, the team announced. He was 63.
Tommy Edman, Dodgers eliminate Mets, advance to World Series
MLB // 1 week ago
Tommy Edman, Dodgers eliminate Mets, advance to World Series
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Tommy Edman smacked a third inning fastball into the left field seats for his first homer this postseason to help the Los Angeles Dodgers get past the New York Mets for the final ticket to the World Series.
Betts' big night, Ohtani blast give L.A. Dodgers 3-1 NLCS lead over N.Y. Mets
MLB // 1 week ago
Betts' big night, Ohtani blast give L.A. Dodgers 3-1 NLCS lead over N.Y. Mets
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Mookie Betts recorded four hits and four RBIs, while Shohei Ohtani homered for the second-consecutive game, fueling a lopsided Game 4 win over the New York Mets and giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-1 lead in the NLCS.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Downs, Doubs among 4 must-start Week 9 fantasy football wide receivers
Downs, Doubs among 4 must-start Week 9 fantasy football wide receivers
Yankees fans who interfered during World Series play banned from Game 5
Yankees fans who interfered during World Series play banned from Game 5
Fantasy football: Stafford, Tracy, Tillman among top add/drops for Week 9
Fantasy football: Stafford, Tracy, Tillman among top add/drops for Week 9
Achane, Robinson among 4 must-start Week 9 fantasy football running backs
Achane, Robinson among 4 must-start Week 9 fantasy football running backs
Italian sports world in mourning after training death of teen Alpine skier Matilde Lorenzi
Italian sports world in mourning after training death of teen Alpine skier Matilde Lorenzi
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement