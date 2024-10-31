Los Angeles Dodgers rally past New York Yankees for eighth World Series

1 of 5 | Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate after beating the New York Yankees to win the World Series on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers players maintained their poise despite a five-run deficit, allowing the New York Yankees' defense to crumble and aiding in a Game 5 comeback victory to clinch their eighth World Series title Wednesday in New York. "There is so much love in this clubhouse that won this game today," Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts said on the Fox broadcast. "That's what it was. It was love. It was grit. It was just a beautiful thing." Advertisement

By overcoming the five-run deficit and securing the 7-6 Game 5 victory, the Dodgers set an MLB record for the largest comeback in a clinching game in World Series history. The Dodgers, who won the World Series during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, earned their first title in a 162-game season since 1988.

"It's unbelievable," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "We had a great season and went through a lot of adversity. A lot of people counted us out. ... These guys believed in one another.

"Even when we were down 5-0, they persevered and kept fighting and now we are world champions."

With their series triumph, the Dodgers tied the San Francisco Giants with eight total titles, the fifth-most in MLB history. First baseman Freddie Freeman, who was 6 for 20 (.300) with four home runs and a World Series record-tying 12 RBIs, claimed MVP honors.

"Every spring training, this is our goal and for this to come true with this group of guys, I couldn't ask for a better year," Freeman said.

The Yankees, who unearthed their offense in Game 4 to avoid a series sweep, found that power stroke again in Game 5 with home runs from center fielder Aaron Judge, third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, fueling a 5-0 lead through four innings.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who pitched on just four days' rest, kept the Dodgers hitless through the first four innings. He retired their first eight hitters in order. Errors then doomed the Bronx Bombers in the fifth.

Center fielder Enrique Hernandez led off the inning with a single. Shortstop Tommy Edman then hit a fly ball to center field, but Judge failed to make a routine catch.

Catcher Will Smith reached on a fielder's choice after a Anthony Volpe throwing error. Betts plated Hernandez with an RBI infield single three at-bats later, giving the Dodgers their first run.

Freeman followed with a two-run single, cutting the deficit to two. Left fielder Teoscar Hernandez then hit a 1-2 cutter to center for a game-tying, two-run double.

The Yankees managed to regain the lead when Stanton hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth. They held that edge until the Dodgers loaded the bases in the top of the eighth.

Second baseman Gavin Lux tied the score with an RBI sacrifice fly. Betts then gave the Dodgers their first and final lead of the night with another sacrifice fly to center field.

Judge doubled and Chisholm took a walk in the bottom of the eighth, but both were stranded on base as Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen escaped the inning unscathed.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler took the mound as a relief pitcher in the bottom of the ninth. He retired Volpe, catcher Austin Wells and left fielder Alex Verdugo in order to clinch the victory.

Enrique Hernandez and Teoscar Hernandez recorded two hits apiece in the win. Judge went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, two walks and a run scored for the Yankees. Volpe also recorded two hits in the loss.

Cole surrendered four hits and issued four walks and six strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. He allowed five runs, which were all unearned.