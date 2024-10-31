Aaron Judge: Error triggered 'different story' in Yankees' World Series collapse

1 of 5 | New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge drops a fly ball from Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman in the fifth inning of the World Series on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge said his fifth-inning error triggered "a different story" in the New York Yankees' Game 5 collapse, which sealed their World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also pledged to deliver a future title. Judge made the comments at a postgame news conference Wednesday in New York. The seasoned slugger -- and American League MVP frontrunner -- ended his home run slump with a two-run shot in the first inning of the 7-6 Game 5 setback at Yankee Stadium, but went on to drop a fly ball in center field, the first in a series of Yankees mistakes that allowed the Dodgers' rally. Advertisement

"You can't give a good team like that extra outs," Judge told reporters. "It starts with me, a line drive coming in, misplay that. If that doesn't happen, I think we've got a different story."

Advertisement

The Yankees, who were up 5-0 at the time of Judge's error, were doomed by another miscue when shortstop Anthony Volpe threw the ball too low to third base during the next exchange, allowing the Dodgers to load the bases.

Ace pitcher Gerrit Cole and first baseman Anthony Rizzo miscommunicated when Mookie Betts hit a grounder past first base, allowing the Dodgers outfielder to log an RBI infield single.

First baseman Freddie Freeman followed with a two-run single. Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez then smacked a two-run double to center, tying the score.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton gave the lead back to the Yankees with an RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth, but the Dodgers tied the score on a sacrifice fly from second baseman Gavin Lux in the eighth.

Betts then plated shortstop Tommy Edman for what proved to be the winning run with another sacrifice fly two at-bats later.

Judge went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, two walks and a run scored in the loss. His two hits matched his total from the first four games of the series (2 for 15). His homer and an eighth-inning double were his only extra-base hits of the World Series.

Advertisement

"I think falling short in the World Series will stick with me until I die, probably," Judge said. "I think just like every other loss, those things don't go away, they're battle scars along the way. Hopefully, when my career is over, we have a lot of battle scars, but also a lot of victories along the way, too."

Judge is not able to make the grab on that one, and the Dodgers have 2 on with nobody out! : FOX pic.twitter.com/S8c5QGQljm— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2024

Judge, who signed a nine-year, $360 million contract in 2022, is locked into the Yankees' lineup for the forceable future. Stanton and Cole are among the other Yankees players who remain under contract through lucrative deals, while outfielder Juan Soto is set to become the most coveted free agent in baseball.

But even without Soto, Judge believes he can lead the Yankees to a record-extending 28th World Series. He also gave credit to Yankees fans for their support, while envisioning a championship for the Bronx Bombers.

"They've always had our back," Judge said. "Even when we weren't playing our best baseball, they were always there for us. That's why they are the best fans in the world and they definitely deserve a World Series championship and we are going to bring that to them at some point."

Advertisement

The Yankees, who tied for the third-worst fielding percentage in the American League during the regular season, totaled the most errors (nine) this postseason -- including three in the World Series finale.

Judge did not make a single error in the regular season, or through the Yankees' first 13 postseason games.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave the Dodgers credit for taking advantage of their blunders in the fifth inning. He later delayed opening the clubhouse to reporters to give his players time to recover from Wednesday's loss.

"I've talked to you through this postseason and the World Series about the closeness of that room," Boone said. "Really, that's what it was all about, guys pouring their hearts out and being there for one another and loving each other. Obviously this is a very difficult moment for us.

"You get to this point, as I said to the guys, 'obviously it stings now, but this is going to sting forever.'"

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers rally to win 2024 World Series