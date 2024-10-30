Yankees fans who interfered during World Series play banned from Game 5

1 of 5 | New York Yankees fans fight for the ball with Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts in the first inning of Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Two New York Yankees fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts as he made an out in Game 4 of the World Series are banned from attending Game 5, a source familiar with the matter told UPI on Wednesday. The source also said that the fans, who identified themselves to ESPN as Austin Capobianco and John Peter, will have their tickets refunded for what could be the finale of the best-of-seven game series Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. Advertisement

The incident occurred in the bottom of the first inning of the Yankees' 11-4 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Stadium security escorted the fans out of the game after the exchange.

"Well, A for effort." Fan interference was called on this play where a Yankee fan tried to take the ball out of Mookie Betts' glove after an out. pic.twitter.com/iZ6taImncd— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2024

Second baseman Gleyber Torres was at the plate, with the Yankees trailing 2-0. Torres hit a pitch toward the right field corner.

Betts tracked the ball and hovered toward foul territory, before jumping toward a section of seats in the area. He snagged the ball for an out with his gloved left hand.

Capobianco and Peter, who were standing in the area, then held on to Betts' arms, dislodging the baseball. Betts exchanged words with the men and complained to a nearby umpire, who confirmed that he made the out.

Peter and Capobianco then argued with security, motioning that they remained in their area. They were escorted out of the stadium, while fellow Yankees fans voiced support for their efforts in attempting to stop Betts from making the catch.

Betts told reporters that the incident was "irrelevant because [the Dodgers] lost the game." He also said he was not injured during the play, despite the fans grabbing his hands and wrists.

"We lost the game, that's what I'm focused on," Betts said.

The Yankees, who trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven game series, will attempt to avoid a sweep for the second-consecutive night when they host the Dodgers at 8:08 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

