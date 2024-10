Former Texas Rangers associate manager Will Venable is set to become the 44th manager in Chicago White Sox history. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox, who broke the record for the most losses in an MLB season, with 121 this year, will turn to Will Venable as their new manager. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and MLB.com on Tuesday about the move. Venable served as an associate manager for the Texas Rangers for the last two seasons. He will replace interim manager Grady Sizemore. Advertisement

The White Sox made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021. They won 93 games in 2021 and went 81-81 in 2022. The White Sox went 61-101 in 2023 in former manager Pedro Grifol's first season. They fired Grifol in August after a 28-89 start to their 2024 campaign.

Grifol's dismissal came three days after the White Sox tied the American League record for consecutive losses, with 21 consecutive setbacks.

Venable, 42, was a seventh-round pick by the San Diego Padres in the 2005 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2008. The former outfielder also played for the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a career .249 hitter, with 81 home runs and 135 RBIs.

Advertisement

Venable was hired in 2017 as a special assistant to Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein. He also served as a first base coach and third base coach for the Cubs. Venable was hired in 2020 as a bench coach for the Boston Red Sox. He was hired by the Rangers in 2022.