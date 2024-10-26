Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 26, 2024 / 12:15 AM

World Series: Freddie Freeman grand slam leads Dodgers past Yankees in Game 1

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hits a grand slam to beat the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hits a grand slam to beat the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Freddie Freeman hit a first-pitch fastball for a historic walk-off grand slam, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers past the New York Yankees in extra innings in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series on Friday in Los Angeles.

Freeman lifted his bat in his right hand and saluted fans squeezed into Dodger Stadium after ripping the 423-foot blast to right field in the 10th inning of the 6-3 win. The behemoth blast was the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history.

"I was 5 years old in the back yard right there," Freeman said on the Fox broadcast. "That's a dream come true right there.

"But it's only one [win]. We've got three more."

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty engaged in a pitchers' duel through the majority of the game.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the fifth, but he Yankees answered with a two-run sixth. The Dodgers tied the score in the eighth, which led to extra innings.

The Yankees plated another go-ahead run in the top of the 10th, but the Dodgers then loaded the bases for Freeman's heroic homer.

Cole bewildered Dodgers hitters through the first six innings, allowing just four hits and one run. Flaherty allowed five hits and two runs over 5 1/3 innings.

Dodgers center fielder Enrique Hernandez tripled in second at-bat in bottom of the fifth to set up the game's first score. He came in to score three pitches later off a sacrifice fly from catcher Will Smith.

But the Dodgers' lead didn't last long.

Yankees outfielder Juan Soto led off the sixth with a single. Stanton proceeded to belt an 89-mph knuckle-curve 412 feet to left field, squeezing the two-run shot inside the foul pole for a 2-1 Yankees lead.

The Yankees packed the bases later in the inning, but didn't score again in the frame. The Dodgers threatened again in the seventh, but didn't tie the game until the next inning. Right fielder Mookie Betts plated designated hitter Shohei Ohtani with an RBI sacrifice fly for that score.

Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a single to right field in the second at-bat of the 10th inning. He then stole second before Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen issued a walk to first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Chisholm then stole third to bring the game-tying run 90-feet from home. He came around the score that run when shortstop Anthony Volpe grounded into a force out.

Smith flew out to lead off the bottom of the inning. Yankees relief pitcher Jake Cousins then walked Gavin Lux. Shortstop Tommy Edman followed with a single. Ohtani flew out in the next exchange. Yankees reliever Nestor Cortes then walked Betts to get to Freeman.

The veteran first baseman triggered a stadium-wide eruption with his first-pitch homer to right field, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three game series.

Freeman went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a run. Edman also recorded two hits for the Dodgers. Second baseman Gleyber Torres and Chisholm collected two hits apiece in the loss.

The Yankees will play the Dodgers in Game 2 at 8:08 p.m. EDT Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 will be Monday in New York.

