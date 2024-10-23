Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 23, 2024 / 8:48 AM

Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Fernando Valenzuela dies at 63

By Alex Butler
Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela died Tuesday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI
Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela died Tuesday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Legendary Mexican pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who won Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award honors and a World Series in 1981 while with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died, the team announced. He was 63.

The Dodgers said the man who inspired the fan fueled "Fernandomania" movement died Tuesday in Los Angeles. They did not provide a cause of death.

Advertisement

"On behalf of the Dodger organization, we profoundly mourn the passing of Fernando," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said. "He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes.

"He galvanized the fan base with the 'Fernandomania' season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Linda and his family."

Valenzuela, a Navojoa native, made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 1980 and earned six-consecutive All-Star selections. The left-handed pitcher went 13-7 with 2.48 ERA and a league-high 180 strikeouts over a National League-best 25 starts in 1981.

He also totaled 11 complete games and an MLB-best eight shutouts that season en route to Cy Young and Rookie of the Year honors.

Valenzuela spent 11 seasons with the Dodgers. He also played for the Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, California Angels and St. Louis Cardinals. He went 173-153 with a 3.54 ERA over 453 career appearances.

Valenzuela finished as a Top 5 vote getter for Cy Young honors on four occasions.

"Fernando Valenzuela was one of the most impactful players of his generation," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said.

"With his distinctive pitching style, the Dodgers left-hander's rookie season generated so much excitement in the U.S. and his native Mexico that it became commonly referred to as 'Fernandomania.'

Advertisement

"His 1981 season ranks among the most decorated pitching years of all-time as Fernando was the National League Rookie of the Year, the NL Cy Young Award winner, a Silver Slugger and a World Series champion.

"Following his memorable career, Fernando was an outstanding ambassador for baseball. He consistently supported the growth of the game through the World Baseball Classic and at MLB events across his home country.

"As a member of the Dodger broadcasting team for more than 20 years, Fernando helped to reach a new generation of fans and cultivate their love of the game. Fernando will always remain a beloved figure in Dodger history and a special source of pride for the millions of Latino fans he inspired."

Valenzuela returned to the Dodgers as a radio commentator in 2003. He also worked as a color commentator for SportsNet LA. The longtime Dodgers pitcher was a coach for Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic in 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2017.

The Dodgers officially retired his No. 34 in 2023.

Manfred said Valenzuela will be honored during the 2024 World Series, which will start Friday at Dodger Stadium.

The first pitch for that matchup between the New York Yankees and Dodgers is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. EDT in Los Angeles. The World Series will air on Fox.

Advertisement

Notable deaths of 2024

Fernando Valenzuela
Retired star pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Fernando Valenzuela, throws out the ceremonial pitch before the Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles on October 6, 2013. Valenzuela, who won Rookie of the Year, the Cy Young Award and a World Series in 1981, died at the age of 63 on October 22. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tommy Edman, Dodgers eliminate Mets, advance to World Series
MLB // 2 days ago
Tommy Edman, Dodgers eliminate Mets, advance to World Series
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Tommy Edman smacked a third inning fastball into the left field seats for his first homer this postseason to help the Los Angeles Dodgers get past the New York Mets for the final ticket to the World Series.
Betts' big night, Ohtani blast give L.A. Dodgers 3-1 NLCS lead over N.Y. Mets
MLB // 5 days ago
Betts' big night, Ohtani blast give L.A. Dodgers 3-1 NLCS lead over N.Y. Mets
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Mookie Betts recorded four hits and four RBIs, while Shohei Ohtani homered for the second-consecutive game, fueling a lopsided Game 4 win over the New York Mets and giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-1 lead in the NLCS.
Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers power past Mets for 2-1 NLCS lead
MLB // 6 days ago
Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers power past Mets for 2-1 NLCS lead
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani roped a 397-foot blast over Citi Field's right field foul pole for one of three Los Angeles Dodgers home runs in an 8-0 domination of the New York Mets for a 2-1 NLCS lead.
Judge, Yankees overcome Cole struggles, take 2-0 ALCS lead on Guardians
MLB // 1 week ago
Judge, Yankees overcome Cole struggles, take 2-0 ALCS lead on Guardians
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge revitalized his power stroke with his first home run of the playoffs, helping the New York Yankees overcome a rare imperfect outing from pitcher Gerrit Cole to take a 2-0 ALCS lead on the Cleveland Guardians.
Yankees ride Rodon's 'dominant performance' vs. Guardians for 1-0 ALCS lead
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees ride Rodon's 'dominant performance' vs. Guardians for 1-0 ALCS lead
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Carlos Rodon allowed just three hits and one run, while issuing nine strikeouts over six innings, to silence the Cleveland Guardians and give the New York Yankees a 1-0 lead in the American League Championship Series.
New York Yankees add Anthony Rizzo, Marcus Stroman to ALCS roster
MLB // 1 week ago
New York Yankees add Anthony Rizzo, Marcus Stroman to ALCS roster
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees added first baseman Anthony Rizzo and pitcher Marcus Stroman to their roster for the American League Championship Series, they announced Monday.
Jack Flaherty dominates Mets, gives Dodgers 1-0 lead in NLCS
MLB // 1 week ago
Jack Flaherty dominates Mets, gives Dodgers 1-0 lead in NLCS
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jack Flaherty retired the first nine batters he faced in order and allowed just two hits in a dominant dispatch of the New York Mets, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm calls Royals' Maikel Garcia 'sore loser' for aggressive slide
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm calls Royals' Maikel Garcia 'sore loser' for aggressive slide
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. accused Maikel Garcia of trying to injure shortstop Anthony Volpe and called him a sore loser for a physical slide during the Kansas City Royals' Game 4 loss in the ALDS.
Gerrit Cole, Yankees eliminate Royals, hope for offensive 'break through' in ALCS
MLB // 1 week ago
Gerrit Cole, Yankees eliminate Royals, hope for offensive 'break through' in ALCS
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Gerrit Cole's nosediving curveballs and beaming fastballs devastated the Kansas City Royals to help the New York Yankees advance to the ALCS, where they hope a timely offensive awakening triggers a World Series berth.
Pohlad family to sell MLB's Minnesota Twins
MLB // 1 week ago
Pohlad family to sell MLB's Minnesota Twins
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Pohlad family, who have owned the Minnesota Twins for four decades, are in the process of selling the MLB franchise, they announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

London, Lockett among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football wide receivers
London, Lockett among 4 must-start Week 8 fantasy football wide receivers
Fantasy football: Tagovailoa, Doubs among top add/drops for Week 8
Fantasy football: Tagovailoa, Doubs among top add/drops for Week 8
Cleveland Browns to sign quarterback Bailey Zappe off Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad
Cleveland Browns to sign quarterback Bailey Zappe off Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad
Davis helps Lakers 'manipulate' Timberwolves in opener; LeBron, Bronny share minutes
Davis helps Lakers 'manipulate' Timberwolves in opener; LeBron, Bronny share minutes
Detroit Lions prepare to play without suspended wide receiver Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions prepare to play without suspended wide receiver Jameson Williams
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement