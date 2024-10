1 of 5 | Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman (C) hits a two-run home run against the New York Mets in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Tommy Edman smacked a third inning fastball into the left field seats for his first homer this postseason to help the Los Angeles Dodgers get past the New York Mets for the final ticket to the World Series, which starts Friday. The Dodgers shortstop went 2 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored in the 10-5 Game 6 victory Sunday at Dodger Stadium. He hit .407 (11 for 27) in the best-of-seven game series to claim NLCS MVP honors. Advertisement

"We had any number of guys who could have won MVP," Edman told reporters. "I just kept getting up with guys on base and had a lot of opportunities to drive runs in."

Dodgers catcher Will Smith also homered in Game 6. Second baseman Chris Taylor, outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani recorded two hits apiece.

Advertisement

"It was lose and go home, or you just fight like heck," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I think that's what got us over the top in the NLDS and what allowed us to finish off these guys in six games."

The top-seeded Dodgers will meet the New York Yankees, the top seed from the American League, in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday in Los Angeles.

The Mets took the initial lead in Game 6 when first baseman Pete Alonso plated Francisco Lindor on an RBI single in the top of the first.

Edman gave the Dodgers their first lead with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning. They never trailed again.

The Dodgers infielder returned to the plate in the bottom of the third for his two-run homer off Mets starter Sean Manaea. Smith hit a 416-foot two-run shot later in the inning for a five-run Dodgers advantage.

Mets third baseman Mark Vientos hit a two-run homer off Dodgers relief pitcher Ryan Brasier in the top of the fourth. Ohtani gave the Dodgers a 7-4 lead with an RBI single in the sixth. Mets center fielder Tyrone Taylor scored on an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Advertisement

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts made the score 8-4 with an RBI double in the eighth. Hernandez hit the next pitch into right field for an RBI sacrifice fly for another five-run Dodgers advantage. Third baseman Enrique Hernandez brought in the Dodgers' final run with an RBI single later in the inning.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil plated the final run of the Mets' season with an RBI single in the top of the ninth. Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen then forced a grounder from catcher Francisco Alvarez, which Chris Taylor threw to first baseman Max Muncy for the final out of the series.

McNeil went 2 for 5 in the loss. Alvarez, Tyrone Taylor and Alonso also recorded two hits apiece in the loss.

The Dodgers will now look to win their second title in five years. Game 1 of the World Series will air on Fox. Game times for the series have not yet been announced.