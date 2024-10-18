Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 18, 2024 / 8:38 AM / Updated at 9:08 AM

Betts' big night, Ohtani blast give L.A. Dodgers 3-1 NLCS lead over N.Y. Mets

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in Game 4 of the NLCS on Thursday at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI
1 of 5 | Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in Game 4 of the NLCS on Thursday at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Mookie Betts recorded four hits and four RBIs, while Shohei Ohtani homered for the second-consecutive game, fueling a lopsided Game 4 win over the New York Mets and giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-1 lead in the NLCS.

Betts went 4 for 6 with a two-run homer in the 10-2 triumph Thursday at Citi Field in Flusing, N.Y.. Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed four hits and two runs over 4 1/3 innings. The Los Angeles bullpen shut out the Mets over the final 4 2/3 innings.

Advertisement

Game 5 of the best-of-seven game series will be Friday at Citi Field.

"I'm just simply grateful to be in this environment and to be able to play in this playoff environment," Ohtani said. "It's been fun being able to experience the passion of the fans.

Related

"I hope that I'll be able to perform well Friday."

The Dodgers are one win shy of advancing to the World Series for the fourth time in eight years.

"We still have a lot of work to do," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "We've gotta win one more game this series. I love the way our guys haven't let off the gas."

Advertisement

Ohtani, who homered in his final at-bat in the Dodgers' Game 3 victory, went deep for the second-consecutive plate appearance to lead off Thursday's win.

That 422-foot blast came off the second pitch of the game from Mets starter Jose Quintana.

Mets third baseman Mark Vientos tied the score with a 397-foot shot in the bottom of the first inning, but the Dodgers took control with two more runs in the third.

Shortstop Tommy Edman plated Ohtani with an RBI double for a 2-1 lead. Third baseman Enrique Hernandez hit an RBI single in the next exchange.

The Mets scored their final run when the Dodgers failed to convert a double play with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third. Left fielder Brandon Nimmo brought in that run when he hit a grounder to second baseman Chris Taylor.

Betts belted a two-run double to left in the fourth and smashed his 377-foot, two-run homer in the sixth for a 7-2 Dodgers edge. Edman brought in two more runs on a double in the eighth. Catcher Will Smith brought in Edman with a single later in the inning for the game's final run.

Advertisement

Game 5 is scheduled to start at 5:08 p.m. EDT Friday and air on FS1. Game 6, if necessary, will be Sunday in Los Angeles.

The winner of the series will meet the Cleveland Guardians or New York Yankees next weekend in the World Series. The Guardians beat the Yankees 7-5 Thursday in Cleveland to cut their series deficit to 2-1. Game 4 will air at 8:08 p.m. Friday on TBS.

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers rout New York Mets to take 3-1 NLCS lead

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Mets during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y., on October 17, 2024. The Dodgers defeated the Mets 10-2 to take a 3-1 NLCS lead. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers power past Mets for 2-1 NLCS lead
MLB // 1 day ago
Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers power past Mets for 2-1 NLCS lead
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani roped a 397-foot blast over Citi Field's right field foul pole for one of three Los Angeles Dodgers home runs in an 8-0 domination of the New York Mets for a 2-1 NLCS lead.
Judge, Yankees overcome Cole struggles, take 2-0 ALCS lead on Guardians
MLB // 2 days ago
Judge, Yankees overcome Cole struggles, take 2-0 ALCS lead on Guardians
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge revitalized his power stroke with his first home run of the playoffs, helping the New York Yankees overcome a rare imperfect outing from pitcher Gerrit Cole to take a 2-0 ALCS lead on the Cleveland Guardians.
Yankees ride Rodon's 'dominant performance' vs. Guardians for 1-0 ALCS lead
MLB // 3 days ago
Yankees ride Rodon's 'dominant performance' vs. Guardians for 1-0 ALCS lead
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Carlos Rodon allowed just three hits and one run, while issuing nine strikeouts over six innings, to silence the Cleveland Guardians and give the New York Yankees a 1-0 lead in the American League Championship Series.
New York Yankees add Anthony Rizzo, Marcus Stroman to ALCS roster
MLB // 3 days ago
New York Yankees add Anthony Rizzo, Marcus Stroman to ALCS roster
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees added first baseman Anthony Rizzo and pitcher Marcus Stroman to their roster for the American League Championship Series, they announced Monday.
Jack Flaherty dominates Mets, gives Dodgers 1-0 lead in NLCS
MLB // 4 days ago
Jack Flaherty dominates Mets, gives Dodgers 1-0 lead in NLCS
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jack Flaherty retired the first nine batters he faced in order and allowed just two hits in a dominant dispatch of the New York Mets, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm calls Royals' Maikel Garcia 'sore loser' for aggressive slide
MLB // 6 days ago
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm calls Royals' Maikel Garcia 'sore loser' for aggressive slide
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. accused Maikel Garcia of trying to injure shortstop Anthony Volpe and called him a sore loser for a physical slide during the Kansas City Royals' Game 4 loss in the ALDS.
Gerrit Cole, Yankees eliminate Royals, hope for offensive 'break through' in ALCS
MLB // 1 week ago
Gerrit Cole, Yankees eliminate Royals, hope for offensive 'break through' in ALCS
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Gerrit Cole's nosediving curveballs and beaming fastballs devastated the Kansas City Royals to help the New York Yankees advance to the ALCS, where they hope a timely offensive awakening triggers a World Series berth.
Pohlad family to sell MLB's Minnesota Twins
MLB // 1 week ago
Pohlad family to sell MLB's Minnesota Twins
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Pohlad family, who have owned the Minnesota Twins for four decades, are in the process of selling the MLB franchise, they announced Thursday.
Francisco Lindor leads N.Y. Mets into NLCS with grand slam vs. Philadelphia Phillies
MLB // 1 week ago
Francisco Lindor leads N.Y. Mets into NLCS with grand slam vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Francisco Lindor turned his wrists and slashed his bat's barrel into a 99.4-mph fastball for what proved to be a game-winning grand slam, leading the New York Mets into the National League Championship Series.
Hurricane Milton rips roof off Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field
MLB // 1 week ago
Hurricane Milton rips roof off Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The fierce winds of Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off Tropicana Field, the home of MLB's Tampa Bay Rays, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hubbard among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football running backs
Hubbard among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football running backs
Reed, Addison among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
Reed, Addison among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
Maye, Darnold among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7
Maye, Darnold among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7
Fantasy football: Henry among 4 must-start Week 7 tight ends
Fantasy football: Henry among 4 must-start Week 7 tight ends
Fantasy football: Smith-Schuster, RBs among top add/drops for Week 7
Fantasy football: Smith-Schuster, RBs among top add/drops for Week 7
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement