Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers power past Mets for 2-1 NLCS lead

1 of 5 | Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday at Citi Field in Queens. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani roped a 397-foot blast over Citi Field's right field foul pole for one of three Los Angeles Dodgers home runs in an 8-0 domination of the New York Mets for a 2-1 NLCS lead. Ohtani's three-run blast came in the top of the eighth inning of the lopsided affair Wednesday in Queens. The National League MVP favorite went 1 for 4 with three RBIs, a run scored, a walk and a strikeout. Advertisement

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler allowed just three hits over four shutout innings. Dodgers relief pitchers Michael Kopech, Ryan Brasier, Blake Treinen and Ben Casparius combined to allow just one hit and no runs over the final five innings of the victory.

"These guys are locked in," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. "They understand they have a job to do, to prevent runs. I think we are playing good defense too."

Utility man Enrique Hernandez and infielder Max Muncy also homered for the Dodgers. Muncy, Hernandez and catcher Will Smith recorded two hits apiece.

"You try to take it one game at a time," Hernandez said. "I'm glad I was able to contribute to the win."

The Dodgers now need just two more wins in the best-of-seven game series to advance to the World Series for the fourth time in eight years. Game 4 of the NLCS will be Thursday at Citi Field.

Smith plated Muncy with a ground-ball single in the top of the second and the Dodgers never lost their lead in Game 3. Shortstop Tommy Edman hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the next exchange. Hernandez added to the Dodgers lead when he hit a 378-foot, two-run homer in the top of the sixth.

Ohtani, who went hitless in his first four plate appearances of the night, came to the plate for a fifth and final time in the eighth. Tylor Megill found the strike zone with a cutter to start the exchange. The Mets relief pitcher then threw a low-and-inside cutter.

Ohtani chopped at the pitch, sending the ball 115.9-mph and over the foul pole in right field for his first home run since his 2024 playoff debut.

Muncy led off the ninth with a 378-foot solo shot for the final run of the night.

No Mets players recorded multiple hits. Mets starter Luis Severino allowed three hits and two runs over 4 2/3 innings to drop to 1-1 this postseason.

Game 4 will air at 8:08 p.m. EDT Thursday on Fox. Game 5 will be Friday in Queens.

