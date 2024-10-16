Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 16, 2024 / 8:09 AM

Judge, Yankees overcome Cole struggles, take 2-0 ALCS lead on Guardians

By Alex Butler
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the ALCS on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the ALCS on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge revitalized his power stroke with his first home run of the playoffs, helping the New York Yankees overcome a rare imperfect outing from pitcher Gerrit Cole to take a 2-0 ALCS lead on the Cleveland Guardians.

Judge jumped on a seventh-inning fastball for his 414-foot, two-run homer to seal the 6-2 triumph in Game 2 of the best-of-seven game series Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Advertisement

Judge, who led MLB with 58 blasts during the regular season, hit his last Sept. 26, capping a run of five consecutive regular-season games with a home run.

"We're excited, but the guys in here are focused," Judge told reporters. "We're prepared. We know what needs to be done. We're on our way to Cleveland."

Cole, who allowed just one run over seven innings in his last start, retired the first three hitters he faced in Game 2. He allowed 10 base runners over four innings, surrendering six hits and two runs, with four walks.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres scored the first run of the night off a throwing error in the first inning. Left fielder Alex Verdugo plated shortstop Anthony Volpe with a second-inning double for a 2-0 Yankees lead. Judge pushed the lead to 3-0 with a sacrifice fly three at-bats later.

Advertisement

Catcher Josh Naylor hit a sacrifice fly off Cole in the fifth for the Guardians' first run. The Guardians cut the deficit to one when designated hitter Kyle Manzardo scored off a grounder from right fielder Will Brennan two at-bats later.

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo plated Volpe with an RBI double in the sixth.

Judge came to the plate as the third Yankees hitter of the next inning for his overdue dinger. The Yankees slugger went down 0-1 after a swing-and-miss on a slider from Hunter Gaddis. The Guardians reliever then missed the strike zone before tossing in a 1-1 95-mph fastball.

Judge hacked at the high-and-outside heat, crushing the offering to center field for the Yankees' final runs of the night.

Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez hit a 365-foot solo homer in the top of the ninth. Yankees relief pitcher Luke Weaver then retired Naylor and center fielder Lane Thomas to cement the Game 2 victory.

Torres went 3 for 5 with two runs scored for the Yankees. Volpe and Rizzo recorded two hits apiece. Naylor and shortstop Brayan Rocchio collected two hits apiece for the Guardians.

Advertisement

"You gotta keep moving," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "We need two more here, but we can't get ahead of ourselves. It's one game at a time."

The Guardians will host the Yankees in Game 3 at 5:08 p.m. EDT Thursday in Cleveland.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Yankees ride Rodon's 'dominant performance' vs. Guardians for 1-0 ALCS lead
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees ride Rodon's 'dominant performance' vs. Guardians for 1-0 ALCS lead
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Carlos Rodon allowed just three hits and one run, while issuing nine strikeouts over six innings, to silence the Cleveland Guardians and give the New York Yankees a 1-0 lead in the American League Championship Series.
New York Yankees add Anthony Rizzo, Marcus Stroman to ALCS roster
MLB // 1 day ago
New York Yankees add Anthony Rizzo, Marcus Stroman to ALCS roster
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees added first baseman Anthony Rizzo and pitcher Marcus Stroman to their roster for the American League Championship Series, they announced Monday.
Jack Flaherty dominates Mets, gives Dodgers 1-0 lead in NLCS
MLB // 2 days ago
Jack Flaherty dominates Mets, gives Dodgers 1-0 lead in NLCS
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jack Flaherty retired the first nine batters he faced in order and allowed just two hits in a dominant dispatch of the New York Mets, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm calls Royals' Maikel Garcia 'sore loser' for aggressive slide
MLB // 4 days ago
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm calls Royals' Maikel Garcia 'sore loser' for aggressive slide
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. accused Maikel Garcia of trying to injure shortstop Anthony Volpe and called him a sore loser for a physical slide during the Kansas City Royals' Game 4 loss in the ALDS.
Gerrit Cole, Yankees eliminate Royals, hope for offensive 'break through' in ALCS
MLB // 5 days ago
Gerrit Cole, Yankees eliminate Royals, hope for offensive 'break through' in ALCS
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Gerrit Cole's nosediving curveballs and beaming fastballs devastated the Kansas City Royals to help the New York Yankees advance to the ALCS, where they hope a timely offensive awakening triggers a World Series berth.
Pohlad family to sell MLB's Minnesota Twins
MLB // 5 days ago
Pohlad family to sell MLB's Minnesota Twins
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Pohlad family, who have owned the Minnesota Twins for four decades, are in the process of selling the MLB franchise, they announced Thursday.
Francisco Lindor leads N.Y. Mets into NLCS with grand slam vs. Philadelphia Phillies
MLB // 5 days ago
Francisco Lindor leads N.Y. Mets into NLCS with grand slam vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Francisco Lindor turned his wrists and slashed his bat's barrel into a 99.4-mph fastball for what proved to be a game-winning grand slam, leading the New York Mets into the National League Championship Series.
Hurricane Milton rips roof off Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field
MLB // 6 days ago
Hurricane Milton rips roof off Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The fierce winds of Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off Tropicana Field, the home of MLB's Tampa Bay Rays, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Tatis homer, 6-run inning helps Padres beat Dodgers for NLDS lead
MLB // 1 week ago
Tatis homer, 6-run inning helps Padres beat Dodgers for NLDS lead
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Fernando Tatis Jr. belted a 396-foot, two-run homer to highlight a six-run second inning and help the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series.
Legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant dies at 83
MLB // 1 week ago
Legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant dies at 83
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Longtime Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant, who was known for his unique windup and dominance on the mound, has died, the MLB franchise announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Smith-Schuster, RBs among top add/drops for Week 7
Fantasy football: Smith-Schuster, RBs among top add/drops for Week 7
N.Y. Jets' Aaron Rodgers criticizes 'really bad' officiating after loss to Buffalo Bills
N.Y. Jets' Aaron Rodgers criticizes 'really bad' officiating after loss to Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills trade for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
Buffalo Bills trade for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
New York Jets trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams
New York Jets trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams
Paul George injures knee in Philadelphia 76ers preseason win
Paul George injures knee in Philadelphia 76ers preseason win
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement