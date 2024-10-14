New York Yankees add Anthony Rizzo, Marcus Stroman to ALCS roster

1 of 5 | New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is set to play against the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees added first baseman Anthony Rizzo and pitcher Marcus Stroman to their roster for the American League Championship Series, they announced Monday. First baseman Ben Rice and outfielder Duke Ellis, who were on the American League Division Series roster, were not included on the 26-man list of Yankees players set to compete in the ALCS. Advertisement

The top-seeded Yankees will host the No. 2 Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the best-of-seven game series at 7:38 p.m. EDT Monday in New York.

Rizzo broke two fingers on his right hand during the Yankees' loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 28 in New York and hasn't played since. The veteran infielder hit .228 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs in 92 games during the regular season.

He has a .218 average, with nine home runs, over 49 career postseason appearances.

Our ALCS Roster is set #RepBX

Stroman went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA over 30 appearances during the regular season. The veteran right-handed pitcher will be in the Yankees' bullpen.

Manager Aaron Boone previously announced that Carlos Rodon, Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil will start the first four games, respectively, of the ALCS.

Game 1 of the ALCS will air on TBS. The winner of the Yankees-Guardians series will meet the winner of the NLCS -- the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets -- in the World Series.

The top-seeded Dodgers beat the No. 6 Mets 9-0 in Game 1 on Sunday in Los Angeles. Game 2 of the Mets-Dodgers series will be at 4:08 p.m. Monday at Dodger Stadium and will air on Fox.

