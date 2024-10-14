Advertisement
Oct. 14, 2024 / 8:35 AM

Jack Flaherty dominates Mets, gives Dodgers 1-0 lead in NLCS

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty prepares to throw against the New York Mets in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty prepares to throw against the New York Mets in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jack Flaherty retired the first nine batters he faced in order and allowed just two hits in a dominant dispatch of the New York Mets, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.

Flaherty also issued six strikeouts over seven shutout innings in the 9-0 triumph in Game 1 on Sunday in Los Angeles. He threw 59 of his 98 pitches for strikes.

"We've got some work to do," Flaherty told reporters. "We'll regroup, clean some things up and get on with the rest of the series."

Outfielder Mookie Betts recorded a three-run double. Infielder Max Muncy hit a two-run single in the first inning to give the Dodgers a lead they never lost. Utility man Enrique Hernandez, designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and first baseman Freddie Freeman recorded two hits apiece for the Dodgers.

"All night long, we were really stubborn," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I thought the hitting coaches did a great job of putting together a game plan. Then the players executed."

Ohtani hit an RBI single in the bottom of the second for the Dodgers' third run. Flaherty did not allow a baserunner until he walked shortstop Francisco Lindor to lead off the fourth inning. Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman went on to hit an RBI single in the bottom of the same inning. He went on to score off a fielding error after Ohtani singled in the next at-bat.

Freeman gave the Dodgers a 6-0 lead with another RBI single two at-bats later.

Designated hitter Jesse Winker and second baseman Jose Iglesias each recorded singles to start the fifth for the Mets' lone hits off Flaherty.

Dodgers relief pitcher Daniel Hudson allowed a hit and a walk, but shut out the Mets in the top of the eighth. Betts hit his three-run double in the bottom of the inning for the final runs of the night.

Reliever Ben Casparius took the mound in the ninth and retired the Mets in order to cement the series-opening victory.

The Dodgers will host the Mets in the second game of the best-of-seven series at 4:08 p.m. EDT Monday at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 will be Wednesday in Queens.

The winner of the series will meet the Cleveland Guardians or New York Yankees in the World Series. The Yankees will host the Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS at 7:38 p.m. Monday in New York.

