Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 10, 2024 / 2:39 PM

Pohlad family to sell MLB's Minnesota Twins

By Alex Butler
The Minnesota Twins, owned by the Pohlad family since 1984, are for sale. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
The Minnesota Twins, owned by the Pohlad family since 1984, are for sale. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Pohlad family, who have owned the Minnesota Twins for four decades, are in the process of selling the MLB franchise, they announced Thursday.

"For the past 40 seasons, the Minnesota Twins have been part of our family's heart and soul," the Pohlads said in a news release.

Advertisement

"This team is woven into the fabric of our lives, and the Twins community has become an extension of our family. The staff, the players, and most importantly, you, the fans -- everyone who makes up this unbelievable organization -- is part of that. We've never taken lightly the privilege of being stewards of this franchise.

"However, after months of thoughtful consideration, our family reached a decision this summer to explore selling the Twins. As we enter the next phase of this process, the time is right to make this decision public."

Related

Billionaire financier Carl Pohlad bought the Twins in 1984 from former owner Calvin Griffith, who later said that former President Donald Trump also attempted to buy the franchise.

The franchise won the World Series just once through its first 86 years, including its initial 60 seasons as the Washington Nationals/Senators. Griffith moved the franchise to Minnesota in 1961.

Advertisement

The Twins went on to win two championships in five years -- in 1987 and 1991. They made the playoffs 10 times over their most recent 23 seasons.

The Twins went 82-80 and finished fourth this year in the American League Central. They went 87-75 and won the division title in 2023, but lost in the second round of the playoffs.

"We truly respect and cherish what the Twins mean to Minneapolis, St. Paul, the great state of Minnesota, and this entire region," the Pohlads said.

"Our goal is to be as informative as possible with the team, staff, and you, the fans. You deserve that, because in so many ways, this team doesn't belong to any one family -- it belongs to all of you. It's our objective to find an ownership group who all of us can be proud of and who will take care of the Minnesota Twins.

"After four decades of commitment, passion, and countless memories, we are looking toward the future with care and intention -- for our family, the Twins organization and this community we love so much."

Latest Headlines

Francisco Lindor leads N.Y. Mets into NLCS with grand slam vs. Philadelphia Phillies
MLB // 7 hours ago
Francisco Lindor leads N.Y. Mets into NLCS with grand slam vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Francisco Lindor turned his wrists and slashed his bat's barrel into a 99.4-mph fastball for what proved to be a game-winning grand slam, leading the New York Mets into the National League Championship Series.
Hurricane Milton rips roof off Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field
MLB // 8 hours ago
Hurricane Milton rips roof off Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The fierce winds of Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off Tropicana Field, the home of MLB's Tampa Bay Rays, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Tatis homer, 6-run inning helps Padres beat Dodgers for NLDS lead
MLB // 1 day ago
Tatis homer, 6-run inning helps Padres beat Dodgers for NLDS lead
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Fernando Tatis Jr. belted a 396-foot, two-run homer to highlight a six-run second inning and help the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series.
Legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant dies at 83
MLB // 2 days ago
Legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant dies at 83
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Longtime Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant, who was known for his unique windup and dominance on the mound, has died, the MLB franchise announced Tuesday.
Cincinnati Reds hire veteran manager Terry Francona
MLB // 6 days ago
Cincinnati Reds hire veteran manager Terry Francona
CINCINNATI, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Terry Francona ended his brief retirement from baseball to accept a new role as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, the franchise announced Friday.
Pete Alonso's dramatic 3-run homer sends N.Y. Mets to division series
MLB // 6 days ago
Pete Alonso's dramatic 3-run homer sends N.Y. Mets to division series
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The New York Mets are headed to the National League Division Series for the first time in nearly a decade, thanks to a dramatic go-ahead home run from Pete Alonso against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Jose Altuve urges Astros to 'pay back' Alex Bregman with new contract
MLB // 1 week ago
Jose Altuve urges Astros to 'pay back' Alex Bregman with new contract
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Alex Bregman's long tenure with the Houston Astros could be coming to an end, but longtime teammate Jose Altuve is urging the franchise to "pay back" the veteran third baseman for his contributions with a new contract.
Tigers, Padres, Royals sweep way into second round of MLB playoffs
MLB // 1 week ago
Tigers, Padres, Royals sweep way into second round of MLB playoffs
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers, San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals each swept their way through Wild Card Series to advance to the second round of the 2024 MLB playoffs and move just seven wins shy of World Series appearances.
Pete Rose, MLB's hit king who was banned from baseball, dies at 83
MLB // 1 week ago
Pete Rose, MLB's hit king who was banned from baseball, dies at 83
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Pete Rose, who recorded an MLB-record 4,256 hits but was more known for his betting banishment from baseball, has died, the Cincinnati Reds announced Monday. He was 83.
S.F. Giants legend Buster Posey hired as president of baseball operations
MLB // 1 week ago
S.F. Giants legend Buster Posey hired as president of baseball operations
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants hired franchise legend Buster Posey as their president of baseball operations, the team announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tolbert, Mooney among 5 must-start Week 6 fantasy football wide receivers
Tolbert, Mooney among 5 must-start Week 6 fantasy football wide receivers
Chase Brown among 4 must-start Week 6 fantasy football running backs
Chase Brown among 4 must-start Week 6 fantasy football running backs
Fantasy football: Bigsby, Tracy, Dowdle among top add/drops for Week 6
Fantasy football: Bigsby, Tracy, Dowdle among top add/drops for Week 6
Cousins, Williams among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 6
Cousins, Williams among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 6
Hurricane Milton rips roof off Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field
Hurricane Milton rips roof off Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement