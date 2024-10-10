Pohlad family to sell MLB's Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins, owned by the Pohlad family since 1984, are for sale. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Pohlad family, who have owned the Minnesota Twins for four decades, are in the process of selling the MLB franchise, they announced Thursday. "For the past 40 seasons, the Minnesota Twins have been part of our family's heart and soul," the Pohlads said in a news release. Advertisement

"This team is woven into the fabric of our lives, and the Twins community has become an extension of our family. The staff, the players, and most importantly, you, the fans -- everyone who makes up this unbelievable organization -- is part of that. We've never taken lightly the privilege of being stewards of this franchise.

"However, after months of thoughtful consideration, our family reached a decision this summer to explore selling the Twins. As we enter the next phase of this process, the time is right to make this decision public."

Billionaire financier Carl Pohlad bought the Twins in 1984 from former owner Calvin Griffith, who later said that former President Donald Trump also attempted to buy the franchise.

The franchise won the World Series just once through its first 86 years, including its initial 60 seasons as the Washington Nationals/Senators. Griffith moved the franchise to Minnesota in 1961.

The Twins went on to win two championships in five years -- in 1987 and 1991. They made the playoffs 10 times over their most recent 23 seasons.

The Twins went 82-80 and finished fourth this year in the American League Central. They went 87-75 and won the division title in 2023, but lost in the second round of the playoffs.

"We truly respect and cherish what the Twins mean to Minneapolis, St. Paul, the great state of Minnesota, and this entire region," the Pohlads said.

"Our goal is to be as informative as possible with the team, staff, and you, the fans. You deserve that, because in so many ways, this team doesn't belong to any one family -- it belongs to all of you. It's our objective to find an ownership group who all of us can be proud of and who will take care of the Minnesota Twins.

"After four decades of commitment, passion, and countless memories, we are looking toward the future with care and intention -- for our family, the Twins organization and this community we love so much."